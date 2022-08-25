Advertiser Disclosure
Tesla Stock Split Official — Analyst Bullish Based on ‘Clear Momentum’

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Brea, CA, USA – August 1, 2021: A white Tesla charging at Tesla Supercharger Station at the Brea Mall in Brea, California.
sanfel / Getty Images

Tesla split its stock after market close on Aug. 24 and will start to trade on a 3-for-1 split-adjusted basis. The split, announced in March and approved by shareholders at this year’s annual meeting earlier this month, sent the shares up 2% in pre-market trading on Aug. 25.

The split would enable more investors to afford to invest in Tesla and broaden the company’s audience and reach.

Wedbush Securities said in a note sent to GOBankingRates that it is adjusting its pre-split $1,000 price target — or $333 post split — to $360 “reflecting the 3:1 split as well as improved production from Tesla out of its key China Giga factory during the September quarter with clear momentum heading into year-end.”

Wedbush also maintains its Outperform rating on the stock.

“Demand is not the problem for Tesla, but supply has been and is now clearly on an upward trajectory with China on its next level of Model Y production while Berlin and Austin ramp its production lines into year-end,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote in the note. “For 2023 we believe 2 million deliveries potential and massive production capacity will be a significant advantage for Tesla in this EV arms race with competition coming from every angle and geography.”

In June, Tesla said in a Securities and Exchange (SEC) filing that its “success depends on attracting and retaining excellent talent, not only through providing a respectful, safe, inclusive and equitable workplace, but also through offering outstanding benefits and highly competitive compensation packages.”

It added that since its previous stock split (in Aug. 2020) to June 6, 2022, its stock price had risen 43.5%.

“We believe the stock split would help reset the market price of our common stock so that our employees will have more flexibility in managing their equity, all of which, in our view, may help maximize stockholder value. In addition, as retail investors have expressed a high level of interest in investing in our stock, we believe the stock split will also make our common stock more accessible to our retail shareholders,” according to the filing.

The Wall Street Journal reports that shares of Tesla have soared 28% since the split was announced, but are down 16% this year overall.

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

