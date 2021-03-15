Top Stocks That Recently Dropped and Are Worth a Look

If you’re an emotional investor, it can be hard to make money in the stock market. The euphoria of stock prices going higher leads many investors to buy even more shares at market highs, while the despair of crumbling stock prices leads many to sell at market lows. In some cases, stocks trade down for good reasons and should be avoided. However, in many cases, stock drops are mere “garden variety” sell-offs that are short-lived before stocks turn around and make new record highs.

Read: 25 Pandemic-Proof Stocks

Although 2020 was a rocky year for the market, it went on to make new highs by year-end. However, as of March 5, 2021, many well-known stocks have sold off by 10%, 20% or even more from their recent highs. For long-term investors who believe in these companies, the current share prices are simply “on sale,” marking a much better entry point than even a few short weeks ago. The stocks listed below have all had fairly sharp sell-offs to begin 2021, and they may represent good opportunities for patient investors. The risk profile of these stocks vary widely, so consult with your financial advisor before buying any of them to make sure they match your investment objectives and risk tolerance. Curious? Read on to find the stocks worth a second look.