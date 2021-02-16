Advertiser Disclosure
Warren Buffett Just Scored an Unexpected $1.4 Billion – and He’s About to Disclose Another Mystery Investment Soon

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

February 16, 2021
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is set to release its stock investments as of December 31, 2020, and investors are eagerly awaiting and speculating.

In its latest filing in November, the Oracle of Omaha omitted confidential information from the public Form 13F report and filed it separately with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, according to the filing.

A form 13F is required to be filed within 45 days of the end of a calendar quarter for managers with more than $100 million in assets under management, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission. A manager can request to withhold information if, for example, the reportable security is likely to be substantially harmed by public disclosure of Form 13F data.

Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway’s CEO, has rarely made use of a confidential filing in the past decade. The last one was in 2015, and the mystery holding turned out to be Phillips 66, according to Barron’s.

While it’s possible that the mystery stock will remain mysterious, Barron’s notes that it could be sizable, in the $5 to $10 billion range.

Speculations are abounding. Take Gary Black, former Aegon Asset Management CEO, for example, who polled his 51,000 followers on Twitter about the mystery investment. The “potential Cinderellas,” are Disney, Paypal, Google and FedEx, according to one of his tweets.

In August, Berkshire Hathaway disclosed its investments in Japanese companies: Itochu, Marubeni, Mitsubishi, Mitsui and Sumitomo. The five stocks have rallied an average of 23% since then, boosting the combined value of Berkshire’s stakes from below $6.4 billion to nearly $7.7 billion in under six months, according to a Business Insider article. The article notes that these picks are quite unusual, as Buffett has “mostly preferred American companies such as Apple, American Express, Bank of America and Coca-Cola throughout his career.”

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a former full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

