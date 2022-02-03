Advertiser Disclosure
Why Meta’s Crash Took Twitter, Snap and Pinterest Along With It

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jens Meyer/AP/Shutterstock (10557363ae)Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks on the second day of the Munich Security Conference in Munich, GermanySecurity Conference, Munich, Germany - 15 Feb 2020.
Jens Meyer/AP/Shutterstock / Jens Meyer/AP/Shutterstock

Just as the market, and specifically tech stocks, seemed to be making a recovery, a Meta Platforms (parent company of Facebook) earnings call caused a plummet in after-hours trading on Feb. 2. The dip continued through market open on Feb. 3.

The Nasdaq composite fell 2.6%, the S&P 500 dipped 1.5%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.8%, per CNBC, dashing hopes of a budding market recovery. “Facebook is a confidence builder,” TD Ameritrade chief marketing strategist JJ Kinahan told CNBC, pointing out that the stock is “super widely held,” and “a core part of many portfolios.”

The Facebook stock decline pulled other social media-focused tech stocks, including Twitter, Pinterest, and Snap — along with semi-social platform Alphabet (parent company of Google) with it. Alphabet stock dipped nearly 2%, in spite of its own strong Feb. 2 earnings call. Twitter fell 8.4%, Pinterest dropped by 10% and Snap fell roughly 17%, according to SeekingAlpha.

How bad was it for Meta, whose shares fell nearly 22% on Feb. 2? The company lost $193 billion in market capitalization. By mid-day on Feb. 3, Twitter, Pinterest and Snap had started to gain back lost ground, rising a few percentage points each. Meanwhile Meta plunged deeper, showing a loss of close to 25% by noon.

Facebook’s user base has declined quarter-over-quarter, a fact only slightly masked by Meta’s tactic of grouping application revenue from Instagram, Facebook, and other apps together into one revenue category, per SeekingAlpha.

Are Facebook’s struggles indicative of a larger social media trend, or, after nearly 18 years, is the platform beginning to run its course as millennial and Gen X users flock to TikTok?

Kinahan attributes some of the apprehension to the upcoming Fed rate hikes. “All assets have a different value than they did,” he told CNBC. The larger question, however, is what the future will bring for stocks in the tech sector. “Is this a Meta-specific issue, or is this going to be an overall issue?” Kinahan pondered while speaking to the outlet.

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.

