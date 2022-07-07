Cash App Users: Use Cash Card Round Ups To Invest Spare Change in Stocks and Bitcoin

Cash App users can now use Cash Card Round Ups to round up Cash Card transactions to the nearest dollar. This spare change can be used to invest in your choice of a stock, ETF or bitcoin with every purchase.

After enabling Round Ups, investments will be made automatically each time you make a Cash Card purchase. After the transaction, Cash App says that it can take one to three days to process and complete. If there aren’t enough funds in your Cash App balance, there will be no round-up.

You’ll need a Cash Card to participate in Round Ups. You can order a cash card from the Cash Card tab. Once you have a Cash Card, here’s how to start investing:

Open Cash App and tap on the Cash Card tab at the bottom of the home screen Select Round Ups and tap continue Select Stock or Bitcoin If you chose Stock, select a Stock to invest in Choose a Cash Pin Tap Continue and Confirm

If you’re investing in a stock or ETF, round-ups are instant during market hours. Outside of market hours, round-ups will be aggregated into a larger order and placed when the market opens. If you’re investing in bitcoin, round-ups are always instant.

You can view your Round-Up amount on the Round Ups home in the Card Tab or in your Investing or Bitcoin Portfolio view. You can also switch between stock or bitcoin from the Round Ups home in the Card tab. You may also turn off Round Ups at any time.

There are no fees with Round Ups for stock or bitcoin. However, there may be a small government transaction fee if you sell stock and a small fee for selling bitcoin. All fees will be listed on the trade confirmation.

