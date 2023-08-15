Advertiser Disclosure
Houses and 5 Assets that Are Better Than Cash Right Now

In the current economic climate, with inflation and interest rates becoming increasingly unpredictable, keeping your wealth solely in cash may not be the wisest strategy.

Here are houses and five alternative assets that can help protect your wealth and potentially provide better returns than cash.

Houses

Real estate is a classic alternative to holding cash. It provides potential capital appreciation, rental income, and tax benefits. Owning a house can be a hedge against inflation as property prices often rise with it. In some areas, the demand for housing has dramatically increased, making it a lucrative investment.

Stocks

Investing in the stock market can yield higher returns than keeping your money in a savings account. Stocks represent ownership in a company, and as the company grows, so does the value of your investment. Historically, stocks have provided an average annual return of around 7% after adjusting for inflation.

Bonds

Bonds are debt securities that pay periodic interest to the holder and return the principal amount at maturity. They can be a safer alternative to stocks and provide a steady income stream. Corporate and government bonds are the most common types, with government bonds being considered less risky.

Precious Metals

Gold, silver, and other precious metals have been a store of value for centuries. They can be a hedge against inflation and currency depreciation. Gold, in particular, has maintained its purchasing power over time and can be a safe haven during economic uncertainty.

Cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum have gained popularity as alternative investments. They can offer substantial returns, but they also come with high volatility. Some view them as a hedge against inflation and a way to diversify their portfolios. However, the regulatory environment and the inherent risk associated with cryptocurrencies should be considered before investing.

Art and Collectibles

Investing in art, antiques, or collectibles can be both enjoyable and profitable. These assets can appreciate over time, especially rare and sought-after items. While the art market can be less liquid than other investment options, it can offer diversification and potential long-term gains.

Remember, investing always comes with risks, and it’s crucial to do your research before making any investment decisions.

Diversifying your portfolio across different asset classes can help mitigate risks and provide a balanced approach to wealth preservation and growth. Consult a financial advisor to tailor an investment strategy that suits your individual needs and goals.

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

