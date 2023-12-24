How Much Money Should You Have Invested in the Stock Market if You’re 50?

shapecharge / iStock.com

When it comes to investing in the stock market, many questions arise about the ideal amount to have invested and the right portfolio mix. Understanding how your financial goals and risk tolerance align with your current age is crucial. Keep reading to learn more.

Understanding Portfolio Size and Assets by Age

As investors age, their portfolio size typically grows until retirement, after which it starts to gradually decline. The allocation of assets within these portfolios also changes significantly with age.

Stock Market Investment Trends at 50

According to a recent report from Empower, investors in their 50s tend to have a substantial portion of their portfolio in stocks. On average, they hold about 35% to 39% in U.S. stocks and around 8% in international stocks. This reflects a slightly more conservative approach than younger investors while still focusing on growth. The typical values are as follows:

U.S. stocks: $372,364

International stocks: $64,477

This allocation suggests a significant investment in the stock market, with a focus on domestic stocks but still maintaining some level of global diversification.

Bond and Alternative Assets

As investors reach their 50s, they generally increase their bond holdings, which offer more stability compared to stocks. The total bond allocation for those in their 50s is around 8.9%. Additionally, alternative assets make up a small but significant portion of their portfolios, averaging 3.48%.

How Much Should You Invest in Stocks at 50?

Determining how much to invest in the stock market at age 50 largely depends on individual circumstances, including retirement goals, risk tolerance and overall financial health. While there’s no one-size-fits-all answer, the data suggests that a significant portion of one’s portfolio should be in stocks, complemented by bonds and alternative assets for diversification.

Investing for Everyone

Tips for Improving Your Portfolio Mix

A well-balanced and managed portfolio can help you navigate market uncertainties while aligning with your investment objectives. Here are some top strategies to consider:

Asset allocation: Choose the right mix of stocks, bonds, cash alternatives and alternative investments based on your investing goals, timeframe and risk tolerance.

Choose the right mix of stocks, bonds, cash alternatives and alternative investments based on your investing goals, timeframe and risk tolerance. Portfolio rebalancing: Regularly review and rebalance your portfolio to ensure it aligns with your objectives, especially in response to market movements.

Regularly review and rebalance your portfolio to ensure it aligns with your objectives, especially in response to market movements. Portfolio monitoring: Continuously assess your portfolio’s performance, risk tolerance and alignment with your retirement horizon.

Final Take

While investors in their 50s are advised to maintain a strong presence in the stock market, it’s equally important to have a well-diversified portfolio. Regular monitoring and adjustments are key to ensuring your investments are well-aligned with your financial goals as you approach retirement.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

View Sources Our in-house research team and on-site financial experts work together to create content that’s accurate, impartial, and up to date. We fact-check every single statistic, quote and fact using trusted primary resources to make sure the information we provide is correct. You can learn more about GOBankingRates’ processes and standards in our editorial policy. Empower. 2023. "Breaking down the average portfolio mix by investor age."