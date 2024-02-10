Rachel Cruze: 3 Investing Mistakes To Avoid

monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Investing is a proven pathway to wealth building, equipping you for a financially secure future. However, Rachel Cruze highlights that despite the apparent simplicity of investing, many fall prey to common mistakes, driven by the allure of quick riches. Here’s a look at the basics of investing as well as common pitfalls to avoid.

The Foundation of Investing

Before embarking on your investing journey, Cruze emphasizes the importance of a solid financial foundation. This includes having a $1,000 emergency fund, being debt-free (excluding your mortgage), and saving three to six months of expenses. Only then should you consider investing 15% of your take-home pay into growth stock mutual funds through retirement accounts like 401(k)s, 403(b)s, or Roth IRAs.

Investing requires understanding that accounts like 401(k)s and Roth IRAs are merely vessels that need to be filled with investments. Diversification is key, achieved by spreading your investments across four types of mutual funds: growth, growth and income, aggressive growth, and international. Matching your employer’s 401(k) contribution, investing in a Roth IRA, and returning to your 401(k) if necessary is a solid approach to maximizing your investment potential.

Three Investing Mistakes to Avoid

Cruze outlines three investing mistakes to steer clear of:

1. Investing in Startups

The allure of investing in the next big startup is tempting but fraught with risk. Cruze advises caution, suggesting that such investments should only be considered once you have a proven investment strategy in place and are financially secure enough to absorb potential losses.

Investing for Everyone

The excitement of ventures like those seen on Shark Tank can be enticing, but the reality is that many startups fail. Therefore, ensure you have a financial cushion before venturing into this risky investment territory.

2. Personal Loans to Family for Business Ventures

Lending or investing money in family members’ business ideas is a common trap. While it may seem supportive, it can lead to strained relationships and financial loss.

Cruze offers three options when approached for such investments: politely decline, lend the money understanding the risks involved, or give the money as a gift without expecting repayment. Setting boundaries is essential to maintain both financial stability and healthy relationships.

3. Impatience and Poor Timing

The final mistake Cruze warns against is the lack of patience and poor timing in investments. The stock market is not a get-rich-quick scheme; it requires time and patience to see returns on your investments.

Withdrawing investments prematurely or reacting hastily to market fluctuations can lead to significant losses. Instead, focus on long-term goals, adhere to Dave Ramsey’s baby steps, and remember that slow and steady wins the race.

Bottom Line

Investing is a powerful tool for building wealth, but it’s not without its pitfalls. By establishing a solid financial foundation, diversifying your investments, and avoiding the common mistakes of investing in startups, you can navigate the investing landscape more safely. Cruze’s advice underscores the importance of informed, disciplined investing strategies for achieving financial security and success.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

Investing for Everyone

More From GOBankingRates