50 Ways To Invest If You Never Have Before

pixelfit / Getty Images

See Our Best Picks

Trying out something new for the first time can be an intimidating and stressful endeavor. Like traveling to a new country, switching careers, or eating green eggs and ham, sometimes you just have to take that leap of faith to find out what’s right for you. Learning to invest is no different.

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn

More: 8 Best Cryptocurrencies To Invest In for 2023

It’s similar to riding a bike for the first time. Maybe you have to catch yourself once or twice, but once you find that rhythm, you’ll be riding down the coast on your beach cruiser all the way to the bank.

This is our 50 different ways you can start investing, ranging from traditional options to more innovative and accessible opportunities. Whether you have a small amount of money or a larger sum to invest, there’s a strategy that can work for you. Let’s dive in!

Set Clear Financial Goals

Begin by identifying your financial goals, such as retirement, buying a home, or funding your children’s education. Having a clear vision will help you choose the most suitable investment options.

Investing for Everyone

Educate Yourself

Take the time to learn about different investment vehicles, such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds, real estate, and cryptocurrencies. Understanding the basics will empower you to make informed decisions.

Start with a 401(k)

If your employer offers a 401(k) retirement plan, take advantage of it. Contribute a portion of your salary, especially if your employer matches your contributions, as it provides an immediate return on investment.

Open an Individual Retirement Account (IRA)

Consider opening an IRA, which offers tax advantages for retirement savings. Choose between a Traditional IRA or a Roth IRA based on your financial circumstances.

Invest in Index Funds

Index funds are low-cost investment vehicles that track a specific market index, such as the S&P 500. They offer diversification and are ideal for long-term investing.

Diversify Your Portfolio

Spread your investments across different asset classes, sectors, and geographic regions to reduce risk. Diversification helps protect your portfolio from significant losses.

Invest in Blue-Chip Stocks

Blue-chip stocks represent established companies with a history of stable earnings and dividends. They are often considered reliable long-term investments.

Consider Dividend Stocks

Dividend stocks pay regular dividends to shareholders. These can provide a steady income stream and potentially grow over time.

Investing for Everyone

Explore Bond Investments

Bonds are fixed-income securities that pay interest over a specified period. They are generally considered less risky than stocks and provide stable income.

Invest in Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

REITs allow you to invest in real estate without directly owning property. They generate income through rental properties or mortgage financing and offer diversification.

Money Expert Jaspreet Singh: Get Rich Through These 3 Investments

Explore Crowdfunding Platforms

Investing through crowdfunding platforms allows you to support startups and small businesses. Research platforms that align with your interests and risk tolerance.

Consider Peer-to-Peer Lending

Peer-to-peer lending platforms connect borrowers with investors. By lending money to individuals or businesses, you can earn interest income.

Invest in Mutual Funds

Mutual funds pool money from multiple investors to invest in various securities. They offer instant diversification and are managed by professional fund managers.

Explore Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

ETFs are similar to mutual funds but trade on stock exchanges like individual stocks. They provide diversification and can be bought and sold throughout the day.

Invest in Low-Cost Online Brokerages

Online brokerages offer easy access to various investment options. Look for platforms with low fees and user-friendly interfaces.

Investing for Everyone

Consider Robo-Advisors

Robo-advisors use algorithms to create and manage investment portfolios based on your risk tolerance and financial goals. They offer automated, low-cost investment solutions.

Start a Small Business

If you have an entrepreneurial spirit, consider starting your own business. It can be a long-term investment that generates income and potential capital appreciation.

Invest in Yourself

Investing in your skills and education can lead to higher earning potential. Consider taking courses, attending workshops, or obtaining certifications to enhance your professional value.

Start a Side Hustle

Create an additional income stream through a side hustle. Use the extra money to invest in your chosen investment vehicles.

Explore Precious Metals

Investing in gold, silver, or other precious metals can serve as a hedge against inflation and provide a store of value.

Consider Peer-to-Peer Real Estate Investing

Peer-to-peer real estate platforms allow you to invest in real estate projects alongside other investors. Research and choose reputable platforms that align with your investment goals.

Invest in Health Savings Accounts (HSAs)

If you have a high-deductible health insurance plan, consider contributing to an HSA. These accounts offer tax advantages and can be used for medical expenses or saved for the future.

Investing for Everyone

Explore Impact Investing

Impact investing combines financial returns with social or environmental benefits. Invest in companies or funds that align with your values and have a positive impact.

Invest in Renewable Energy

Support the transition to clean energy by investing in renewable energy companies or funds. This sector offers growth potential as the world shifts toward sustainable practices.

Consider Robust Stock Market Apps

Use mobile apps that provide real-time market data, news, and investment analysis. They can help you stay informed and make informed investment decisions.

Explore International Markets

Consider investing in international stocks or funds to diversify your portfolio and potentially benefit from global economic growth.

Invest in Cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum have gained significant attention in recent years. Educate yourself about the risks and potential rewards before investing.

Start a College Savings Plan

If you have children, explore college savings plans such as 529 plans. These tax-advantaged accounts can help you save for their education expenses.

Invest in High-Yield Savings Accounts

High-yield savings accounts offer higher interest rates than traditional savings accounts. While not an investment per se, they provide a safe place to store emergency funds or short-term savings.

Investing for Everyone

Consider Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS)

TIPS are government-issued bonds that protect against inflation. They adjust the principal value based on changes in the Consumer Price Index.

Explore Venture Capital Investments

Venture capital investments involve funding startups or early-stage companies with high growth potential. These investments are higher risk but can yield substantial returns.

See: Dave Ramsey Used These 4 Investment Rules To Build His Wealth — And They’re Surprisingly Easy To Follow

Invest in Art or Collectibles

Investing in art, rare coins, or collectibles can provide both enjoyment and potential appreciation in value. Research and consult experts before venturing into this market.

Invest in Peer-to-Peer Energy Projects

Peer-to-peer energy projects allow individuals to invest in solar installations or renewable energy projects. These investments often offer stable returns over time.

Invest in Water

Water scarcity is an emerging global issue. Consider investing in companies involved in water treatment, infrastructure, or conservation efforts.

Explore Business Development Companies (BDCs)

BDCs are publicly traded firms that provide financing and support to small and mid-sized businesses. They offer potential income through interest and dividend payments.

Consider Fractional Real Estate Investing

Fractional real estate platforms allow you to invest in portions of properties. This provides exposure to real estate without the need for large capital investments.

Investing for Everyone

Invest in Exchange-Traded Notes (ETNs)

ETNs are debt instruments linked to the performance of an underlying index. They offer access to various asset classes and investment strategies.

Invest in Blue-Chip Technology Stocks

Technology companies are at the forefront of innovation and can offer significant growth potential. Invest in established tech giants that have a track record of success.

Explore Biotech and Healthcare Stocks

Biotechnology and healthcare companies play a crucial role in advancing medical treatments. Research and invest in companies that have promising pipelines and innovative solutions.

Invest in Emerging Markets

Emerging markets present opportunities for high growth but come with increased risks. Consider investing in economies with strong potential for development and expansion.

Invest in Infrastructure

Investing in infrastructure companies or funds can benefit from government spending on transportation, utilities, and construction projects.

Explore Options and Futures

Options and futures are derivative instruments that can be used for hedging or speculation. Educate yourself about their complexities before incorporating them into your investment strategy.

Invest in Peer-to-Peer Business Lending

Peer-to-peer lending platforms extend loans to small businesses. By participating as a lender, you can earn interest income and support entrepreneurial endeavors.

Invest in Municipal Bonds

Municipal bonds are issued by state or local governments to fund public projects. They offer tax advantages and can provide a stable income stream.

Invest in High-Growth Index Funds

High-growth index funds focus on companies with high growth potential. These funds are weighted towards sectors like technology, innovation, and disruptive industries.

Consider Employee Stock Purchase Plans (ESPPs)

If your employer offers an ESPP, take advantage of discounted stock purchases. This can be an effective way to invest in the company you work for.

Invest in Peer-to-Peer Rental Platforms

Investing in peer-to-peer rental platforms allows you to participate in the sharing economy. Consider platforms that enable you to rent out your property or invest in rental properties.

Invest in Natural Resources

Natural resource investments, such as oil, gas, or mining companies, can provide exposure to global resource demand. These investments are subject to commodity price fluctuations.

Explore Impact Bonds

Impact bonds are financial instruments that fund projects with social or environmental objectives. They combine philanthropy with potential financial returns.

Stay Consistent and Patient

Investing is a long-term endeavor. Stay consistent with your investment contributions and remain patient, allowing your investments to grow over time.

Learn: 9 Safe Investments With the Highest Returns

How To Buy ChatGPT Stock: Your 2023 Guide to AI Investing

Investing can be an exciting journey that opens doors to financial opportunities. Remember to research, diversify your portfolio, and seek professional advice when needed. With patience, discipline, and a commitment to learning, you can embark on your investment journey with confidence and build a brighter financial future.

The article above was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates