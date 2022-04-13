Have $50,000 to Spare? Tesla Is Taking Reservations for Its Roadster Again

Tesla is back taking reservations for its second-generation Roadster. It can be yours if you have $50,000 to ante up for a deposit.

During last week’s Cyber Rodeo event in celebration of the opening of Tesla’s $1.1 billion Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, Elon Musk donned a black cowboy hat and announced that the Roadster will be in production in 2023.

Originally unveiled in 2017, the Roadster is promised to be the quickest production car on the planet, with a top speed of 250 mph and an acceleration of 0-60 mph in 1.9 seconds. The electric sports car will do a quarter-mile run in less than 8 seconds and will have 620 miles of range between charges.

The convertible has a detachable targa top and now seats four people, unlike the original two-person design. Performance is assured with a three-motor system, two in the rear and one in front for four-wheel drive.

Stats and specs aside, the model — originally expected to be in production in 2020 — didn’t make the original deadline which has been delayed several times as product engineering continued and Tesla focused its efforts on more mainstream products. Given the history of delays and long periods of silence between communications that we’ve seen since the model debuted, it will be interesting to see if the world’s leader in electric vehicles can deliver on this current Roadster production promise.

There isn’t a lot of information online but for the reservation sign-up blurb: “Roadster reservations require an initial $5,000 credit card payment, plus a $45,000 wire transfer payment due in 10 days. Reservations are not final until the wire transfer payment is received.”

The total cost for the forthcoming model isn’t listed but when reservations were last open, the Roadster had a base price of $200,000, with a Founder’s Edition that listed for $250,000. It seems the Founder’s Edition has been scrapped for now as booking on the Tesla website is only for the standard model.

As GOBankingRates reported, at the Cyber Rodeo gala on April 7 in Southeast Austin, 15,000 invitees were treated to a full tour of the 10 million square foot factory floor and extravagant displays of Tesla’s ongoing technologies. Arriving on stage in the original Roadster, Musk talked about the rebooted model and announced that Tesla’s other long-awaited EVs, the Cybertruck and Tesla Semi, would also enter production in 2023.

