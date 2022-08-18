Inflation Reduction Act: These 31 Electric Vehicles Qualify for EV Credits

This week, the Inflation Reduction Act passed the House of Representatives and was signed into law by President Biden.

One of the biggest pieces of U.S. legislation in history tackling climate change, there’s been a lot of chatter about ways consumers can take part in the effort and get money back, too. A good chunk of the $369 billion allocated for eco-friendly measures will go toward providing tax credits for the purchase of electric vehicles.

There’s just one problem: experts have been saying not many EVs will apply under the current guidelines. As GOBankingRates previously reported, the law stipulates that the majority of key components for EVs must be made in North America or a country in which we have free trade agreements, including 50% of the battery parts and 40% of the minerals.

Yet currently, 90% of minerals used in current production are processed in China, according to Katherine Stainken, vice president of policy for the Electrification Coalition, per Spectrum News.

But all hope is not lost. The U.S. Department of Energy released new information on August 16 outlining 31 makes and models of electric cars that meet the eligibility standard for the credits. Owners can receive up to $7,500 for the purchase of a new EV sedan model with a manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP) under $55,000 and up to $80,000 for SUVs and trucks.

The following list of vehicles with model years of 2022 and 2023 all include final assembly in North America, verified through information submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and FuelEconomy.gov:

2022 Audi Q5

2022 BMW 3-Series Plug-In

2022 BMW X5

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV (manufacturer sales cap met)

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV (manufacturer sales cap met)

2022 Chrysler Pacifica PHEV

2022 Ford Escape PHEV

2022 Ford F Series

2022 Ford Mustang MACH E

2022 Ford Transit Van

2022 GMC Hummer Pickup (manufacturer sales cap met)

2022 GMC Hummer SUV (manufacturer sales cap met)

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee PHEV

2022 Jeep Wrangler PHEV

2022 Lincoln Aviator PHEV

2022 Lincoln Cosair Plug-In

2022 Lucid Air

2022 Nissan Leaf

2022 Rivian EDV

2022 Rivian R1S

2022 Rivian R1T

2022 Tesla Model 3 (manufacturer sales cap met)

2022 Tesla Model S (manufacturer sales cap met)

2022 Tesla Model X (manufacturer sales cap met)

2022 Tesla Model Y (manufacturer sales cap met)

2022 Volvo S60

2023 BMW Series 3 Plug-In

2023 Bolt EV (manufacturer sales cap met)

2023 Cadillac Lyriq (manufacturer sales cap met)

2023 Mercedes EQS SUV

2023 Nissan Leaf

However, it’s important to note that the U.S. Department of Energy cautions it’s best to look at the individual car’s Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) to determine the ultimate build location, as some models are produced in multiple locations (especially if they have custom details).

The list of applicable vehicles will continue to expand, so it’s suggested to keep checking back to the website. The U.S. Department of Energy has also noted which manufacturers have currently met the 200,000 vehicle credit cap, though this will not be relevant as of January 1, 2023 when that provision is no longer required as part of the new legislation, per CNN.

