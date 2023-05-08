Expanding Your Business? Here Are the Top Small Business Loans To Consider

One of the biggest challenges for small business owners is finding the funds necessary to make a go of it. Many small businesses need funding to get started, but luckily, you don’t have to go it alone. With National Small Business Week winding down, now is a terrific time to review the small business loan options.

As President Joe Biden stated in his National Small Business Week proclamation on Apr. 28, “This week, we celebrate the backbone of our economy and the glue of our communities: our small businesses, which help make our Nation strong.”

Backbones need support, however, and for small businesses, having access to capital is essential to fund day-to-day operations and take advantage of opportunities to grow. If your business is poised for expansion, there is a large variety of bank loans you can look into that may help improve your future business goals.

There are at least a dozen financing options accessible to small business owners that differ in loan amount, term, interest rate and how fast you can get your funds. The following seven are the most common small business loans (loan particulars courtesy of Forbes).

1. Term or Traditional Loans

With term small business loans, you borrow a set amount of money up front and pay back the money with interest on a specific repayment schedule, like a traditional personal loan. A variety of lenders offer term loans, including credit unions and banks. Terms loans can be used for a variety of needs, such as everyday expenses and equipment, but are not recommended for emergency funds.

Maximum loan amount: $500,000.

$500,000. Loan term: One to 10 years.

One to 10 years. Interest rate: Around 7% to 30%.

Around 7% to 30%. Funding speed: 48 hours to 14 business days.

2. Small Business Administration (SBA) Loans

As CNBC mentioned, the process to apply for a U.S. SBA loan is lengthy, so if you are hoping for a quick cash infusion, this might not be the loan for you. You might also need a personal credit score of 680 or more to qualify. However, SBA loans are popular because they are low-cost and government-backed (the federal government guarantees to repay up to 85% of the loan amount if a borrower defaults). Per the SBA site, its three most common loans are: 7(a) loans (a group of loans that guarantee portions of the total amount, cap interest rates and limit fees), 504 loans (long-term, fixed-rate financing to purchase or repair real estate, equipment, machinery or other assets) and microloans (loans providing $50,000 or less to help businesses start up and expand).

Maximum loan amount: $25 million.

$25 million. Loan term: Five to 25 years.

Five to 25 years. Interest rate: Maximum of prime + 4.75%.

Maximum of prime + 4.75%. Funding speed: Three weeks or more.

3. Business Lines of Credit

Business lines of credit are similar to credit cards and are useful if you’re unsure of the exact amount of money you’ll need because you only incur interest charges on the amount you withdraw (as opposed to term loans, where you pay interest on the full amount). You can access the credit line amount over and over as you repay it (subject to the draw period expiring). As Forbes noted, you usually have to have good credit (and sometimes collateral) for a business line of credit.

Maximum loan amount: $1 million.

$1 million. Loan term: Six months to five years.

Six months to five years. Interest rate: 7% to 25%.

7% to 25%. Funding speed: As little as one business day.

4. Merchant Cash Advances

With a merchant cash advance, you borrow against your future sales to secure the financing you need. Once you’ve been approved and the funds are advanced to your account, you’ll begin repaying the loan by having an agreed upon deduction of your daily credit card deposits withheld for the lender.

Maximum loan amount: $250,000.

$250,000. Loan term: Deducted from sales receipts.

Deducted from sales receipts. Interest rate: Factor fee from 1.14 to 1.18.

Factor fee from 1.14 to 1.18. Funding speed: Around one week.

5. Short-Term Loans

Short-term loans are smaller, are approved quickly and need to be paid off in a shorter amount of time than other small business loans. If approved, you can have the money in as little as 24 hours. The qualification requirements aren’t too demanding for these types of loans; if you have healthy credit and are an established business, you should be accepted, per fund facilitator Lendio. In some cases, the lender may require you to secure the loan with some personal collateral (house, vehicle).

Maximum loan amount: $250,000.

$250,000. Loan term: Three to 18 months.

Three to 18 months. Interest rate: 10% and up.

10% and up. Funding speed: As little as one business day.

6. Equipment Financing

If you need to purchase large pieces of equipment purchases, but don’t have the capital, an equipment loan is something to consider. These loans are designed to help you pay for expensive machinery, vehicles or equipment that retains value, such as computers or furniture. Collateral isn’t required because the equipment secures the loan.

Maximum loan amount: 100% of the equipment value.

100% of the equipment value. Loan term: Life expectancy of equipment.

Life expectancy of equipment. Interest rate: Around 8% to 30%.

Around 8% to 30%. Funding speed: As few as two business days.

7. Invoice Financing

Invoice financing, or accounts receivable financing, might be a good choice of loan for owners who struggle to receive on-time payments. By using unpaid invoices as collateral, you can get an advance on the amount you’re owed. However, you still have to collect on your unpaid invoice to repay the amount financed.

Maximum loan amount: 50% to 90% of the invoice amount.

50% to 90% of the invoice amount. Loan term: Repaid when the invoice is paid.

Repaid when the invoice is paid. Interest rate: Factor fee of around 3%.

Factor fee of around 3%. Funding speed: As little as one business day.

