Payroll Problems? Here Are 5 Small Business Loans That Can Help You Meet Your Obligations

No matter how many financial ups and downs a small business experiences, the one thing it should always do is pay its employees on time. Failing to do so can lead to numerous problems, from low worker morale to legal issues.

That’s why it’s important to have a plan in place in case you ever struggle to meet your payroll obligations. Even if your business is on solid financial footing, you never know when you might need a payroll loan. Here are a few situations cited by LendingTree:

Unexpected expenses for repairs or new equipment

Customers who don’t pay you on time

Seasonal declines in revenue

Hiring new people to grow your business

Before applying for a payroll loan, take the time to address different reasons it is necessary. This will not only give you more insight into your own business — it will also help you answer questions from lenders. The Funding Circle website recommended considering these key questions:

How much money will you need?

Was the payroll funding gap expected or was it a surprise?

When will your cash flow return to normal?

What type of repayment plan works best for you?

How quickly can you repay the loan?

How can you avoid the need for payroll loans in the future, and what steps are you taking to achieve this?

Because payroll funding shortages can happen quickly, it’s best to find options that can deliver the money sooner rather than later. Here’s a look at five small business loans that can help you meet your payroll obligations.

1. Short-Term Business Loan

This type of loan is available from banks and other lenders and is designed to let small businesses meet immediate funding needs. You’ll usually have to pay a high interest rate, with a shorter repayment period than other types of loans, according to Funding Circle. Loans typically range from $25,000 to $500,000.

2. Merchant Cash Advance

This type of advance comes in the form of a lump-sum payment repaid as a percentage of future sales, according to LendingTree. Companies that provide merchant cash advances often use “factor rates,” which are expressed in decimals rather than percentages like interest rates. Factor rates are typically associated with high-risk loans and have much steeper borrowing costs than other loan types.

Repayments might be made daily or weekly until the loan is fully repaid, based on your business’ credit card or debit card sales. The main advantage is that merchant cash advances have less stringent qualification requirements and can be obtained quickly.

3. SBA Microloans

The Small Business Administration provides microloans of up to $50,000 to help small enterprises get started and expand, making them a good option if you need to cover short-term payroll obligations. Under the microloan program, the SBA provides funds to nonprofit, community-based intermediary lenders that administer the program for eligible borrowers, according to the SBA website. Each intermediary lender has its own lending and credit requirements. Most require some type of collateral as well as the personal guarantee of the business owner.

The average SBA microloan size is $13,000, according to Lendio. It typically takes 30 to 90 days to get an SBA microloan.

4. Business Line of Credit

This option is best if you need to cover multiple pay periods, according to Funding Circle. You can usually get a lower interest rate compared to other loans. A business line of credit also provides more flexibility. Advance amounts can range from $5,000 to $250,000.

5. Invoice Factoring

The invoice factoring option lets you sell your unpaid invoices to an invoice factoring company and receive up to 90% of the uncollected total, LendingTree noted. The risk is that if the invoice factoring company can’t collect a particular debt, your business might have to repay the advance. The main advantage of this option is that you won’t face the same types of credit and revenue requirements as with traditional loans.

