Small Business Loans for Retail Owners: Financing Options To Grow Your Business

Many retailers could close over 2,100 stores in the U.S. in 2023, according to a recent report from Business Insider. If major chains like Bed, Bath & Beyond and Foot Locker are shuttering locations in 2023, it does not bode well for smaller boutique retailers and small retail business owners.

Fortunately, smaller retail operations have resources available through the Small Business Administration (SBA) that can help them grow. An SBA 7(a) loan is the most common type of small business loan to grow a retail store. But if you are ready to enter the next stage of expansion, you have multiple options.

Self-Fund Your Retail Venture

Start-up retail operators often use their own capital to start their business. You might consider selling homes, cars, boats, or other luxury items to finance business growth or a retail start-up.

You’ll want to avoid selling stocks or other investments in a down market, unless you’re freeing up capital and using the losses in a tax-loss harvesting strategy to reduce your tax liability next year.

Tap Into Equity

If you don’t want to sell property, it might make sense to tap into the equity of a vacation home or second home to free up capital to fund retail business growth. However, this could be risky since if your business does not grow as planned, you’re putting your personal property at stake by using it as collateral against a business loan.

Save for Your Future

Consider Conventional Loans

If you have a solid business plan and a history of profitability in your retail venture, you can apply for a traditional loan through a bank or credit union. You’ll want to have good personal and business credit to qualify for the lowest rates.

Apply for an SBA 7(a) Loan

SBA loans, backed by the federal government, are available for up to $5 million in funding for retail store owners. It can be used for inventory, staffing, operations expenses, expansion and more.

If this seems like the solution for your retail business, you can reach out to a bank that’s partnered with the SBA — or reach out to the SBA itself — for guidance and help filling out the loan application.

