Advertiser Disclosure
Loans / Mortgage

How Much More Should You Increase Your Home Budget for Higher Interest Rates?

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

A real estate agent standing in front of a house with a FOR SALE sign in the yard, talking with an African American woman who could be the homeower, or a potential buyer.
kali9 / Getty Images

If you’re shopping for a home right now, you’re no doubt aware of two dynamics happening at the same time: Record-high home prices, and rapidly increasing interest rates. If you began your house hunt a few months ago with one budget in mind, you probably need to toss that old budget out and make a new one based on rising purchase and borrowing costs.

See: In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Find: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

In 2022 alone, the rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage has risen to 5.65% from 3.29% at the start of the year, CNBC reported, citing data from Mortgage News Daily. To put those numbers into real dollars, your monthly mortgage payment would be $2,078 if you bought a $450,000 home at the current rate of 5.65% and made a 20% down payment. At a 3.29% rate, your mortgage would have been $1,575 a month — a difference of about $500.

Meanwhile, the typical home value in the United States as of July 8 is $349,816, according to Zillow. That’s up from about $328,000 in January — a gain of nearly $22,000.

Save for Your Future

So if you began house hunting at the beginning of the year and are still looking for the perfect home, your budget might already have increased by around $20,000 on the purchase price and $500 on the monthly mortgage payment.

Mortgage rates are likely to keep pushing higher this year as the Federal Reserve implements more interest-rate hikes to help tame inflation — a move most economists expect.

About the only positive trend is that home price increases might finally be softening. The most recent S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index, released on June 28, reported a 20.4% year-over-year gain in April 2022, which was down from a 20.6% increase the previous month.

POLL: Do You Have a Side Gig or Other Hustle?

“April 2022 showed initial (although inconsistent) signs of a deceleration in the growth rate of U.S. home prices,” Craig J. Lazzara, managing director at S&P DJI, said in a statement.

Despite the deceleration in the National Composite and a modest acceleration in the 10- and 20-City Composites, the growth rates are still “extremely strong by historical standards,” he added.

When developing a home budget, many of the old rules still apply even as costs go up. As CNBC noted, a general rule of thumb is that your housing costs should equal about 30% of your income. This should cover the mortgage payment as well as property taxes, homeowners insurance and maintenance. You can probably kick that percentage higher if you don’t have children, or move it lower if you have other burdensome debt such as student loans.

Save for Your Future

You can also give yourself a little more breathing room by working with lenders to secure the best possible mortgage rate. This partly depends on your credit score. If your score is 740 or above, you can probably get the best advertised rates.

Finally, making a bigger down payment will lower your monthly mortgage payment, which means you can adjust your budget accordingly. But if you can only make the minimum down payment — such as the minimum FHA mortgage down payment of 3.5% — your monthly mortgage payment will be a lot higher.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts of July 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.