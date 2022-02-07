How Much Money Do You Need for a Down Payment on a House?

Drazen Zigic / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you’re looking to beat the expected interest rate hikes and buy a home right now, you may be wondering if you have enough money for a down payment.

See: Mindy Jensen and More Experts Predict These Will Be the Best Real Estate Investments in 2022

Find: Who Owns the House in a Mortgage?

Conventional mortgages typically require a 20% down payment. So if you are buying a $200,000 home, you’d need at least $40,000 for your down payment. You will also need to factor in closing costs, which typically total 3% to 6% of the home’s purchase price, according to Rocket Mortgage. However, closing costs can vary based on a number of factors, including property taxes and any points (upfront payments that can reduce your interest rate) on the mortgage.

Putting 20% down for your mortgage can help ensure you get the best interest rates, as long as you have a good or excellent credit score. A 20% down payment also helps you avoid private mortgage insurance, or PMI. Most lenders require PMI if your mortgage is greater than 20% of the home’s value.

Refinance Your Loan to Save Money

Learn: 10 Most Popular Cities for Women to Buy Homes

Explore: Tips for Building Generational Wealth Through Real Estate

Some mortgages don’t require a 20% down payment. FHA loans, for instance, may require as little as 3.5% down for qualified borrowers. Some VA loans, which are guaranteed by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, may have no-money-down options for qualified veterans, current military service members, and their spouses.

More From GOBankingRates