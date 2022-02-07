Advertiser Disclosure
How Much Money Do You Need for a Down Payment on a House?

Happy couple buying new home and receiving house keys form real estate agent.
Drazen Zigic / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you’re looking to beat the expected interest rate hikes and buy a home right now, you may be wondering if you have enough money for a down payment.

Conventional mortgages typically require a 20% down payment. So if you are buying a $200,000 home, you’d need at least $40,000 for your down payment. You will also need to factor in closing costs, which typically total 3% to 6% of the home’s purchase price, according to Rocket Mortgage. However, closing costs can vary based on a number of factors, including property taxes and any points (upfront payments that can reduce your interest rate) on the mortgage.

Putting 20% down for your mortgage can help ensure you get the best interest rates, as long as you have a good or excellent credit score. A 20% down payment also helps you avoid private mortgage insurance, or PMI. Most lenders require PMI if your mortgage is greater than 20% of the home’s value.

Some mortgages don’t require a 20% down payment. FHA loans, for instance, may require as little as 3.5% down for qualified borrowers. Some VA loans, which are guaranteed by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, may have no-money-down options for qualified veterans, current military service members, and their spouses.

About the Author

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.

