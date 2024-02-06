Advertiser Disclosure
The Only 5 Times You Should Ever Consider Taking Out a Loan

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Frustrated concerned young couple calculating overspend budget, doing paperwork job at laptop, talking about financial problems, insurance, mortgage, fees, loan conditions, bankruptcy, economic inflation.
valentinrussanov / Getty Images

In a perfect financial world, savings would always cover our biggest purchases and emergency expenses. However, the reality often requires navigating the complex world of loans. While debt should be approached with caution, there are circumstances where taking out a loan may be justifiable and even beneficial. Here are the only five times you should ever consider borrowing money:

1. Purchasing a Home

For most people, buying a home is the largest purchase they will ever make and typically requires a mortgage. Considering the potential for property value appreciation and the stability that homeownership can provide, a carefully selected mortgage can be a wise investment. Ensure that the loan terms are manageable and that you shop around for the best interest rates and terms.

Make you’re prepared for when applying for a home loan. See here for the ten reasons why you may be rejected for a loan on your home.

2. Funding Education

Investing in education can significantly increase earning potential over a lifetime. Student loans are often considered “good debt” because they represent an investment in your future. However, it’s crucial to evaluate the return on investment of your chosen field of study, consider public versus private education costs, and exhaust all forms of scholarships and grants before taking out student loans.

3. Starting or Expanding a Business

Borrowing money to start or grow a business can be a pathway to financial independence. A loan can provide the capital needed to cover startup costs, expand operations, or purchase inventory. Before taking this step, have a solid business plan, understand your market, and have a clear path to profitability to ensure the debt can be repaid.

See here for typed of small business loans to consider.

4. Consolidating Debt

If you’re dealing with high-interest debt across multiple accounts, a consolidation loan can be a strategic move. It allows you to combine all your debts into one loan with a lower interest rate. This not only simplifies your payments but can also save you money on interest in the long run. It’s essential to have a plan to avoid accruing additional debt afterward.

5. Covering Significant, Unexpected Expenses

Life can throw unexpected curveballs, such as medical emergencies or urgent home repairs, that savings alone cannot cover. In these instances, taking out a loan can be a necessary step. Opt for loans with the best possible terms and lowest interest rates. Prioritize paying off the loan as quickly as possible to minimize interest payments.

Final Thoughts

Loans can be a tool for achieving financial goals or a bridge over temporary financial gaps when used responsibly. It’s vital to consider the necessity of the loan, your ability to repay it, and the long-term financial implications of taking on debt. Always explore alternatives, such as saving up for a purchase or utilizing emergency funds, before committing to a loan. Remember, the best loan is the one you never have to take.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

