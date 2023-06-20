The Best Student Loan Refinancing Options for 2023

elenaleonova / Getty Images

Managing student loans can be overwhelming — particularly given the current situation concerning the Biden administration’s student loan debt plan, which remains in legal limbo — but fortunately, there are effective solutions on offer. Student loan refinancing is a popular strategy for borrowers seeking to lower their interest rates, reduce monthly payments, or simplify their repayment process.

The issue of loan debt is looming on the minds of many borrowers as repayment is likely to resume soon, per GOBankingRates:

“The latest extension of the payment pause — the eighth so far — is set to expire 60 days after either June 30, or whenever the Supreme Court decides on the loan forgiveness plan.”

Who Should Refinance Their Student Loan (and Who Shouldn’t!), and Who Qualifies?

There are also considerations of who might qualify for student loan refinancing, or whether one should refinance at all.

Those holding private student loans are more likely to consider financing, for example, because those who hold federal student loans may be eligible for income-driven repayment plans (IDR plans) or forgiveness plans which most private borrowers do not have access to. If you refinance your federal student loan (therefor switching to a private student loan) you would lose access to these programs — and any federal debt pause, or forgiveness.

On the other hand, those who already hold private student loan debt may do well to reduce their interest rate via refinancing. Meeting the qualifications to do so largely depends on your finances and a healthy credit score.

Given the immediacy and urgency of student loan debt, however, borrowers should keep in mind that there are many ways one can refinance their student loans. After reviewing them all, here are some of the best options for doing so in 2023:

SoFi

SoFi stands out as one of the top choices for student loan refinancing. It offers competitive interest rates and flexible repayment options, making it an attractive option for many borrowers. However, SoFi goes beyond merely offering financial assistance.

It also provides valuable career support through career coaching and networking events, helping borrowers maximize their potential after graduation. If a holistic approach to financial well-being matters to you, SoFi could be a strong candidate.

Earnest

Earnest takes a personalized approach to student loan refinancing, making it an appealing choice for many borrowers. It considers factors beyond credit scores, such as income potential and career trajectory. This approach is particularly beneficial for borrowers with limited credit history or unique circumstances.

Ali Follman, senior editor for U.S. News, noted: “There are no origination, application or late fees. You can choose your monthly payment and loan term length.”

CommonBond

Healthcare professionals have unique financial considerations, and CommonBond understands these challenges. It offers specialized refinancing options tailored to the needs of healthcare professionals, including doctors, dentists and other medical professionals.

With attractive rates and borrower-friendly features, CommonBond stands out among the crowd of its competitors by promoting targeted solutions for those who work in the healthcare field.

Robert Farrington, founder of The College Investor, wrote that CommonBond allows graduate and undergraduate borrowers to opt to “defer payments during school, make $25 monthly payments or pay the interest during school. This flexibility is rare for most lenders.”

Citizens Bank

Citizens Bank is a reputable lender known for its competitive rates and flexible repayment terms. It offers refinancing options for both federal and private student loans, making it a versatile choice for borrowers.

With its strong track record and commitment to customer satisfaction — in fact, GOBankingRates awarded the financial institution a 4.7 stars out of 5 in a January review — Citizens Bank has become a reliable option in the student loan refinancing market.

