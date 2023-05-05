The Best Ways To Pay Off Student Loan Debt with an Entry-Level Salary

spawns / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Getting a college degree can significantly boost your income potential. But if you’re just entering the workforce, paying off college debt can be challenging on an entry-level salary.

Student Loans: Court Allows $6 Billion in Forgiveness Funds To Proceed for 200,000 Borrowers

Learn: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

According to the National Center for Education Statistics’ Annual Earnings by Educational Attainment, the median yearly earnings of 25 to 34-year-old full-time workers with a bachelor’s degree was $59,600 in 2020, Forbes reported. But there’s also a huge range in average salary depending on what you study.

The National Association of Colleges and Employers Winter 2022 Salary Survey found that the average starting salary for the class of 2022 was the lowest for those with a humanities degree — $50,681 — and the highest for those who studied science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) — $75,900 with a degree in computer science.

If you’re struggling with debt, here’s how to start paying off your student loans on an entry-level salary.

Consider an Income-Driven Repayment Plan

If you have federal student loans that are relatively high compared to your income, then you may be able to qualify for an income-driven repayment plan (IDR). The U.S. Department of Education notes that if your income is low enough, your monthly payment could be as low as $0.

Save for Your Future

The Education Department offers four different repayment plans intended to be affordable based on your income and family size. Monthly payments are generally 10% to 20% of your discretionary income.

Get Temporary Relief

The Education Department also offers temporary relief if you struggle to afford your federal student loan payments. If you don’t qualify for IDR or cannot change your plan, a deferment or forbearance allows you to temporarily stop making payments or temporarily reduce your monthly payment on federal student loans. This can help you avoid default while you get back on your feet.

Choose a Job Eligible for Public Service Loan Forgiveness

A popular forgiveness option for federal loans is public service loan forgiveness. Several states have programs for students who recently graduated from school, SoFi reported. For example, California offers repayment assistance of up to $50,000 for healthcare workers who dedicate two years to working full-time in high-need areas.

On the federal level, teachers in every state can take advantage of the Teacher Loan Forgiveness Program, but you must teach full-time for five consecutive academic years in a low-income school or educational service agency, SoFi added.

Save for Your Future

Put Every Raise and Tax Refund Toward Your Student Loan Debt

George Kamal, personal finance expert and co-host on The Ramsey Show, recommends putting extra money toward debt to pay it down faster. So whenever you get a raise at work or a tax refund, put that money toward paying down your student loan debt. This could take years off the time you take to pay off your outstanding student loan balance. Plus, the more you pay toward loans, the less you pay in interest, saving you money over the long run.

Take Our Poll: What Are You Worth to Your Company?

See: Why Nobody Is Buying Vacation Homes Anymore

Refinance High-Interest Loans

If you’re unhappy with the interest rate on your private student loans, consider refinancing to a lower interest rate. This can help reduce your monthly payments and allow you to pay off your debt much faster. For example, Saving For College says that if you have a $20,000 loan at 9% interest, you’ll save $3,757 when you refinance to a loan with 6% interest.

Save for Your Future

More From GOBankingRates