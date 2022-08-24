Advertiser Disclosure
Loans / Student

How Can I Apply For Federal Student Loan Forgiveness?

Nicole Spector

By Nicole Spector

Portrait of a thoughtful graduate student saving for her education and holding a piggybank.
andresr / Getty Images

President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that he would cancel $10,000 in student loan debt for individuals making less than $125,000 a year.

See: Student Loan Repayments Would Be ‘Catastrophic’ for These Struggling Families
Live Blog: Student Loan Cancellation and Payment Pause

The initiative was announced after months of speculation and is designed to provide some relief to middle and lower-income earners — delivering on Biden’s steadfast promise proposed in the original Build Back Better plan. 

Now that the plan has been unveiled, many are wondering how they can apply for the $10,000 student loan forgiveness. The specifics on that are still pending, but we can expect answers soon. 

In the fact sheet the White House released detailing the announcement, it is stated that the Department of Education will work “quickly and efficiently to set up a simple application process for borrowers to claim relief.” Details on what the application process will entail or when applications will be ready have not yet been provided. 

The fact sheet also notes that about 8 million borrowers could automatically receive the relief because their financial data is already in the system.

See: 6 Tips for Paying Off Student Loan Debt While You’re Still in School
Joint Consolidation Separation Act: What Divorced Couples with School Loans Need To Know

Save for Your Future

In the meantime, the Department of Education is extending the student loan pause through December 31, 2022. 

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

About the Author

Nicole Spector

Nicole Spector

Nicole Spector is a writer, editor, and author based in Los Angeles by way of Brooklyn. Her work has appeared in Vogue, the Atlantic, Vice, and The New Yorker. She's a frequent contributor to NBC News and Publishers Weekly. Her 2013 debut novel, "Fifty Shades of Dorian Gray" received laudatory blurbs from the likes of Fred Armisen and Ken Kalfus, and was published in the US, UK, France, and Russia — though nobody knows whatever happened with the Russian edition! She has an affinity for Twitter.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts of August 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.