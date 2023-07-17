Advertiser Disclosure
Loans / Student

Jaspreet Singh on Student Loan Debt — How to Get Rid of it Fast

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor

See Our Best Picks

Student loan debt can seem like a life-sentence. Burdened with bills as you try to start your career — like a monster that grows larger the longer they go unpaid.

Student Loan Forgiveness: 10 Expenses To Cut From Your Budget When Payments ResumeMore: What To Do If You Owe Back Taxes to the IRS

But according to Jaspreet Singh, a financial expert and founder of Minority Mindset, it doesn’t have to be this way. By taking proactive measures, one can significantly hasten the repayment process.

The Sooner, The Better

Singh emphasizes a fundamental yet frequently overlooked truth about student loan repayment: the interest you pay each month isn’t fixed — banks prioritize their profits first. He encourages individuals to heed the principle: “Make you richer, not your bank.” This implies starting to pay off your loans as early as possible to curtail accumulating interest.

The concept is rooted in the lenders’ amortization schedule that initially applies most payments to interest, and later, more towards the principal. By amplifying your early payments, you effectively reduce the principal and consequently, the overall interest paid.

Save for Your Future

Making Money

Making headway with accelerated repayments demands additional funds. How, then, can you secure extra money for your student loan balance? Singh’s answer is straightforward: generate more income. This could involve getting a part-time job, doing freelance work, or even establishing a side hustle.

The digital era offers various online platforms where you can sell products, offer services, or capitalize on a skill. Every extra dollar you earn can be channeled towards your debt, speeding up the path towards a debt-free existence.

Earning More to Pay More

One of Singh’s core beliefs is encapsulated in the idea of “earning more to pay more”. While many financial tips emphasize cost-cutting and frugal living, Singh underscores the crucial role of expanding your income to fast-track loan repayment.

Utilizing your skills, investing in self-improvement, and exploring entrepreneurial opportunities, you can significantly increase your earnings.

This supplementary income can be allocated towards making larger and more frequent payments on your student loans, helping you swiftly break away from the constraints of debt.

Save for Your Future

Jaspreet Singh’s approach to swiftly eliminating student loan debt involves a mix of early and larger repayments, income growth, and channeling additional income towards reducing debt.

Learn: An Ancient Rule Allows Biden To Forgive Student Loan Debt — No Matter What the Supreme Court Says

Adopting these strategies, students and recent graduates can regain control of their financial futures, liberating themselves from debt, and stepping into a life of financial independence.

More From GOBankingRates

This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

Related Content

Student Loan Forgiveness: Biden Cancels $39 Billion of Borrower Debt — Do You Qualify

Student

Student Loan Forgiveness: Biden Cancels $39 Billion of Borrower Debt -- Do You Qualify

July 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

1 in 10 Gen Z Student Loan Borrowers Now Has More Than $100K in Debt, Survey Finds

Student

1 in 10 Gen Z Student Loan Borrowers Now Has More Than $100K in Debt, Survey Finds

July 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Why Refinancing Your Student Loan Just Got More Expensive

Student

Why Refinancing Your Student Loan Just Got More Expensive

July 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Have Less Than $10,000 in Student Loans? 5 Steps To Pay It Off in a Year

Student

Have Less Than $10,000 in Student Loans? 5 Steps To Pay It Off in a Year

July 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loan in Default? Here’s How You Can Fix It

Student

Student Loan in Default? Here's How You Can Fix It

July 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Forgiveness: Regardless of How Supreme Court Rules You Could Still Have Your Debt Forgiven

Student

Student Loan Forgiveness: Regardless of How Supreme Court Rules You Could Still Have Your Debt Forgiven

July 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Can AI Be the Key To Paying Down Student Loans? Experts Weigh In

Student

Can AI Be the Key To Paying Down Student Loans? Experts Weigh In

July 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

My Student Loan Payment Is $550: 3 Steps I’m Taking To Lower It

Student

My Student Loan Payment Is $550: 3 Steps I'm Taking To Lower It

July 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Forgiveness: Will Biden’s Fallback Plans Cost Taxpayers Billions More Than Projected?

Student

Student Loan Forgiveness: Will Biden's Fallback Plans Cost Taxpayers Billions More Than Projected?

July 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

As Student Loan Payments Resume, Scam Expert Offers How to Protect Yourself From Fraud

Student

As Student Loan Payments Resume, Scam Expert Offers How to Protect Yourself From Fraud

July 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Nearly One-Third of Student Loan Borrowers Won’t Be Able To Pay Their Bills When the Pause Ends, Survey Finds

Student

Nearly One-Third of Student Loan Borrowers Won't Be Able To Pay Their Bills When the Pause Ends, Survey Finds

July 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

New Student Loan Forgiveness Rule Simplifies Process — Who Qualifies?

Student

New Student Loan Forgiveness Rule Simplifies Process -- Who Qualifies?

July 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Forgiveness: Biden Administration Makes It Easier To Have Debt Discharged Through Bankruptcy

Student

Student Loan Forgiveness: Biden Administration Makes It Easier To Have Debt Discharged Through Bankruptcy

July 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

$3.5 Million in Refund Checks Are Coming to These Student Loan Borrowers

Student

$3.5 Million in Refund Checks Are Coming to These Student Loan Borrowers

July 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Borrowers Will Save Additional Money With These Changes Coming in 2024

Student

Student Loan Borrowers Will Save Additional Money With These Changes Coming in 2024

July 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Pause Ends June 30 — Here’s Why You May Not Have to Start Paying Immediately

Student

Student Loan Pause Ends June 30 -- Here's Why You May Not Have to Start Paying Immediately

July 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!