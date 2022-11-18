Should I Cancel My Student Loan Refund Now That Biden’s Forgiveness Plan Is on Hold?

Doug Mills / AP / Shutterstock.com

The Biden administration’s one-time student loan forgiveness plan has been blocked by courts, leaving many borrowers to wonder what they should do with their student loan refund.

Explore: 4 Government Agencies That Help You Pay Off Your Student Loan

Learn More: Biden Administration Calls on Supreme Court to Reverse Injunction

A COVID-19 relief bill made it possible for borrowers who made payments on their federal student loans to request a refund. After Biden announced his plan to forgive up to $10,000 to $20,000 per borrower, those who paid down their balance below that limit during the payment pause requested to be reimbursed, Fortune reported.

But now that courts have halted the program, borrowers are unsure whether or not to spend that refund, hold onto it or apply it toward their student loan debt.

Jacob Channel, senior economist at LendingTree, told Fortune that borrowers should hold onto the refund they received for student loan payments made during the pandemic. Channel also suggested putting that money into a high-yield savings account until the courts make a decision. If Biden’s plan is blocked, then that money can go back toward student loan debt.

Save for Your Future

“Because government-backed student loans aren’t collecting interest until repayments resume in January […] you don’t [need] to worry about spending money on your loans right now,” Channel explains. “Try to refrain from spending any of the money refunded to you, at least until we know for certain where forgiveness stands.”

See: 11 Companies You May Not Know Will Help Pay Off Your Student Loan

Find: Defaults Could Skyrocket If Biden Plan Is Blocked — How Can You Avoid Defaulting?

In an interview with WTTW, Lynne Baker, managing director of communications at the Illinois Student Assistance Commission, said that borrowers should start to prepare for payments to resume in January. They suggested looking into different repayment plans that are available and talking to your loan servicer to discuss your options.

More From GOBankingRates