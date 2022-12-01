Student Loan Forgiveness: Federal Court Upholds Ruling That Biden’s Plan is Unlawful

Shutterstock / Shutterstock

In another blow to millions of borrowers, a federal court declined to reverse a ruling blocking President Joe Biden’s student debt relief program on Nov. 30.

Discover: 3 Things To Glean From the Student Loan Relief Approval Letter

See: 5 Potential Shakeups to Student Loan Repayments Expected in the New Year

The three-judge panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit unanimously rejected the administration’s request to reverse a Texas judge’s ruling that is blocking the student debt relief program, according to court filings.

Bloomberg reports that the administration will now turn to the U.S. Supreme Court to seek a reversal of the 5th Circuit’s decision.

On Nov. 10, a federal judge in Texas struck down the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program, saying that the law “does not provide the executive branch clear congressional authorization to create a $400 billion student loan forgiveness program,” according to court documents.

“Courts have issued orders blocking our student debt relief program. As a result, at this time, we are not accepting applications. We are seeking to overturn those orders,” a notice on Studentaid.gov now reads.

Save for Your Future

And in another hurdle for the program, on Oct. 21, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit issued a pause on debt relief while it reviews a lawsuit filed by six Republican-leaning states, as GOBankingRates previously reported.

Judge Mark. T. Pittman, of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, argued in his Nov. 10 decision that the HEROES Act — enacted in the wake of the Sept. 11 attacks and providing authority to grant relief from student loan requirements during specific periods — does not allow the administration to implement the student loan program.

In turn, the administration announced on Nov. 22 that the student loan pause — which was set to end Dec. 31, 2022 — will be extended to the end of June 2023, while the administration awaits the Supreme Court’s review of its student debt relief program, as GOBankingRates previously reported.

“The Administration is extending the pause on federal student loan repayments to allow for the Supreme Court to rule in the case on the student debt relief program. The pause will end no later than June 30, 2023. Payments will resume 60 days after the pause ends,” the White House tweeted.

Save for Your Future

The department reiterated that 26 million people have applied for debt relief, and 16 million borrowers have been approved.

“But court orders are blocking the Department from discharging student loan debt and accepting additional applications,” it said.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven?

Under the Biden plan, up to $10,000 in federal student debt relief may be offered to borrowers whose income in 2020 or 2021 was less than $125,000 (or $250,000 for households). That figure rises to up to $20,000 in student loan cancellation for Pell Grant recipients. If you are a dependent student, your eligibility is based on your parental income. Most federal loans are eligible, including undergraduate and graduate direct loans, parent PLUS and grad PLUS loans, and consolidation loans. Federal family education loan (FFEL) program loans held by ED, Perkins loans held by ED, and defaulted loans, according to studentaid.gov.

More From GOBankingRates