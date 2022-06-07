Advertiser Disclosure
Loans / Student

Student Loan Payments: How to Change Service Providers

Josephine Nesbit

By Josephine Nesbit

College and money stock photo
Kameleon007 / iStock.com

Each year, thousands of borrowers file complaints about their student loan servicer with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). According to the CFPB, “dealing with your loan servicer or lender” was one of the top-cited reasons for filing a complaint in 2021.

Discover: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps
More: Top 10 Richest People in the World

Out of the borrowers who filed a complaint about their loan servicer or lender, receiving bad information about their loan, having trouble with how payments are handled and problems concerning customer service are the top complaints.

Consolidate Your Federal Student Loan

If you have a federal student loan and wish to switch service providers, consolidation is an option. When you consolidate your federal student loans, you’ll get a new direct consolidation loan to pay existing federal loans. Fox Business reports that consolidation can also potentially lead to lower monthly payments and flexible terms.

You can complete a consolidation loan application for your federal student loans at studentaid.gov.

Changing Student Loan Servicers on a Private Loan

If you have a student loan through a private lender, Fox Business noted that your lender is typically your loan servicer as well. To change your service provider on a private student loan, you will need to change lenders.

Save for Your Future

By refinancing your private student loan, you can take out a new private loan with a different service provider to pay back your existing loan. However, to qualify for a student loan refinance, you will need good or excellent credit.

See: Why Inflation Is Making Your Paycheck Worth Less
Find: How Can I Get My Student Loan Forgiven? PSLF Waivers and More

Refinancing also allows borrowers to choose new repayment terms and possibly lower their interest rates. This enables borrowers to pay less each month, save money on interest — or both.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit is a freelance writer specializing in real estate and personal finance. She grew up in New England but is now based out of Ohio where she attended The Ohio State University and lives with her two toddlers and fiancé. Her work has appeared in print and online publications such as Fox Business and Scotsman Guide.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts of May 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.