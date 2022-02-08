Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Business

Amazon Increases Maximum Base Pay to $350,000 for Corporate and Tech Workers

Dawn Allcot

By Dawn Allcot

Las Vegas,Nevada, United States - June 18, 2020: Amazon fulfillment center exterior shot in North Las Vegas Nevada USA .
4kodiak / Getty Images

Back in September 2021, Amazon made headlines for boosting its average hourly U.S. wage to $18/hour for its warehouse workers. The company had already been paying a starting wage of $15/hour to entry level workers for four years prior.

See: Following Nike, Amazon Rumors, Acquiring Peloton Would be ‘Strategic Coup’ for Apple, Analyst Says
Find: Streaming Wars: How Does Amazon’s Price Hike Stack Up to Netflix & Hulu Costs?

But in a tight labor market, Amazon still wasn’t competing — on the high end of the pay scale, at least — with other tech companies like Google, Facebook, Apple and Microsoft. On Feb. 7, Amazon announced plans to boost its maximum base pay to $350,000 for corporate and tech employees, GeekWire reported. The news outlet reported that it confirmed the accuracy of the alleged pay raise after viewing an announcement on Amazon’s internal corporate site.

In the past, base pay for execs maxed out at $160,000, with additional income from restricted stock units and cash compensation paid over two years, according to GeekWire. The increase puts the base pay in line with other top tech firms and also makes executive and tech employee pay less volatile since remuneration won’t be tied as closely to stock options. Although Amazon shares jumped on Friday after the company’s fourth-quarter earnings report, they are down from their high of more than $3,700 in July 2021.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Discover: How Workers Should Prepare For the Job Market in 2022

Amazon had been struggling with high turnover rates last year as Andrew Jassy prepared to fill Jeff Bezos’ shoes as CEO. Between the beginning of 2020 and April 2021, Business Insider reported, 45 vice presidents and senior executives quit Amazon, creating a turnover rate exceeding 10%.

In the internal memo issued Feb. 7, Amazon said: “This past year has seen a particularly competitive labor market and in doing a thorough analysis of various options, weighing the economics of our business and the need to remain competitive for attracting and retaining top talent, we decided to make meaningfully bigger increases to our compensation levels than we do in a typical year.”

The post also said that Amazon would be “increasing overall compensation ranges for most jobs globally.”

Learn: How Much is Jeff Bezos Worth?
Explore: Jeff Bezos’ Enormous Fortune Balloons by $20 Billion as Zuckerberg and Musk Stumble — What’s Behind the Surge?

Amazon did not provide GeekWire with an estimate of the increase in total compensation. But in its Q4 report, Amazon profit was down by about $3.5 billion year-over-year, due to higher wages, inflation, and supply chain challenges.

Amazon stock closed down nearly 5% on Feb. 7 and was continuing to drop in pre-market trading Feb. 8.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.