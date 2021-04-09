Amazon Is Opening Two Grocery Stores on East Coast and ‘Hiring Hundreds’

SEASTOCK / Shutterstock.com

Amazon is opening two standalone grocery stores on the East Coast, the company announced yesterday.

See: Amazon Is Buying Dead Malls — and the Reason Why Is Fascinating

Find: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Launches Twitter War Amidst Union Vote

“We’re opening two new Amazon grocery stores and hiring hundreds of people in Washington D.C. and Northern Virginia,” the company said in a tweet.

One of the stores will be located in the Logan Circle neighborhood and the other will be in the northern Virginia town of Franconia, close to Amazon’s second headquarters, dubbed HQ2, according to CNBC.

CNBC reports that two other grocery stores are planned for the Philadelphia suburb of Warrington, Pa., and for Chevy Chase, Md.

See: Amazon Offers Workers At-Home COVID-19 Testing

Find: 23 Secret Ways to Save Money on Amazon

The company opened its first Amazon Fresh grocery store in August 2020 in Los Angeles’ Woodland Hills neighborhood and has since rapidly expanded in California and Illinois.

Amazon said that the stores make grocery shopping more convenient, including with “the Amazon Dash Cart, which enables customers to skip the checkout line, and new Alexa features to help customers manage their shopping lists and better navigate our aisles,” according to a statement.

More From Your Money

It is also offering free same-day delivery for Prime members.

See: Is Amazon Prime Worth It? Weighing Cost vs. Savings

Find: Best Buy Launches Membership Program to Rival Amazon Prime

With its Fresh stores, Amazon appears to be going after “a squarely middle income customer who may shop at both discounters and conventional grocers already,” Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note on Tuesday, according to CNBC.

“As consumers increasingly demand same day grocery fulfillment (both for delivery and pickup at store), Fresh stores could therefore fill a previously missing hole in AMZN’s grocery fulfillment process while also building AMZN’s brand in food retail,” the analysts wrote, according to CNBC.

See: How Amazon Changed Our Shopping Habits — For Better and Worse

Find: The Worst Things to Buy on Amazon

Last month, Amazon opened its first Amazon Fresh cashierless grocery store in the U.K. The store uses the same technologies used in self-driving cars, the company said.

The store, located in Ealing, London, employs “Just Walk Out” technology, which “automatically detects when products are taken from or returned to the shelves and keeps track of them in a virtual basket. When you’re done shopping, you can just leave the store. Later, we’ll email you a receipt and charge your Amazon account. No queues, no checkout. (No, seriously.),” Amazon said on the grocery’s website.

More From Your Money

More From GOBankingRates