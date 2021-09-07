Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Business

Amazon to Launch Its Own Branded Line of Televisions

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Retro TV receivers set from circa 60s, 70s and 80s of XX century, old wooden television stand with amplifier front mint blue wall background.
BrAt_PiKaChU / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Amazon is planning to launch its own Amazon-branded TVs as soon as next month in the U.S., according to reports.

See: Amazon Plans To Hire 55,000 Workers for Tech and Corporate Jobs
Find: 11 Clever Ways Amazon Gets You To Spend More

Insider reports that the plan is “a closely guarded secret at the company,” and that these TVs are intended to compete more directly with larger-scale TV makers such as LG and Samsung. They will also be equipped with Amazon’s Alexa.

The models are expected to be big-screen TVs in the range of 55 to 75 inches, according to the Insider report, which adds that “they are due to be released as soon as October, but the rollout has been beset with logistical bottlenecks.”

They will be designed and manufactured by third parties such as TCL, according to Insider. Amazon is also said to be developing a TV designed in-house, according to Insider.

While their prices are unknown at the moment, Gizmodo notes that they will probably be affordable: the TVs it launched in India, for example, cost roughly $410 for the 50-inch model and $480 for the 55-inch model.

TechRadar notes that Amazon’s “ability to push its own products front and center, or undercut the competition on pricing in order to gain sales momentum, means an Amazon own-brand smart TV will likely fare better than some.”

More From Your Money

Amazon has been pushing its TV business for a while and, just last month, expanded the partnership it started with Best Buy, announcing a new lineup of Best Buy Insignia F50 Series Fire TVs, according to a press release.

The new F50 series TVs feature enhanced screen resolution, premium audio functionality, and Alexa voice integration for an immersive entertainment experience.

“Our collaboration with Best Buy has grown over the last three years, allowing us to deliver our content-first Fire TV experience and Alexa features to customers through a diverse line of high-quality smart TVs,” Daniel Rausch, Amazon Vice President, Entertainment Devices & Services, said in the release last month.

See: Most Expensive Movies Debuting on Streaming in 2021
Find: Hulu Plus Review 2021: Is It Worth the Extra Money?

Today, we’re thrilled to further expand the Fire TV line with a new generation of Insignia – Fire TVs including the F50 Series.”

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a former full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.