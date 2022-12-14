American Employees and Consumers Prefer Brands That Support LGBTQ Rights, Says New Survey

Mixmike / Getty Images

American consumers and employees are showing strong support for companies who publicly align themselves with and speak out on behalf of the LGBTQ community, according to a new study.

The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How They Relate to Money

Explore: Your Biggest Money Etiquette Questions Answered

The survey released Dec. 13 by GLAAD, the world’s largest LGBTQ media advocacy organization, in collaboration with The Edelman Trust Institute, found that 59% of Americans say that if businesses devoted significant resources to protecting the rights of the LGBTQ community, they could have a positive impact.

Additional key findings of the survey found that U.S. employees say they are four and half times more likely to work at a company if it publicly supports and demonstrates a commitment to expanding and protecting LGBTQ+ rights.

Lauren Gray, senior vice president of Edelman, added that the sentiment is strongest among Black employees who are seven times more interested in working for a company that supports LGBTQ+ rights and Asian employees six and a half times.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

“This data shows why employers should avoid a siloed approach to DEI,” said Gray. “As companies work to attract top talent, particularly among communities of color, support for LGBTQ+ issues is critical. These findings underscore intersectionality and could indicate LGBTQ+ community support is viewed more broadly as one barometer for an inclusive workplace.”

And in an earlier July-August Edelman Trust Barometer survey, 51% of employees — both globally and in the U.S. — say they are more likely to work for a company if the organization were to publicly support addressing LGBTQ rights.

On the consumer side of things, the survey found that Americans are twice more likely to buy or use a brand if it publicly supports LGBTQ+ rights, with one in five Americans in the 18-to-34 age bracket saying that protecting the rights of the LGBTQ+ community should be a top priority for brands when it comes to allocating money and resources.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven?

In addition, the survey notes more than half of Americans (53%) say they expect CEOs to inform and shape conversations and policy debates about LGBTQ rights.

More From GOBankingRates