Apple Expected To Unveil New iPhones at Annual Event on Sept. 14

Apple has just announced its annual event, which will stream on Sept. 14 on Apple’s website due to the pandemic, according to the media invitation posted to Twitter.

The event will take place at 10 a.m. PDT according to the invitation posted on Twitter by Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing Greg Joswiak, which read, “We’re California Streaming on September 14th. See you real soon.”

We’re California Streaming on September 14th. See you real soon. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/OjOvJFXlHd — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) September 7, 2021

The company is set to launch four new iPhones, as well as Apple Watches with larger screens, Bloomberg reported. In addition, the company has also been working on revamped entry-level AirPods earbuds and new MacBook Pros. Apple releases Apple Watches on an annual basis and the AirPods are due for a revision since the last update was released in 2019, according to CNBC.

The Verge reports that this year’s new iPhones series is expected to be called the iPhone 13. They are reportedly in the same sizes as the iPhone 12, but a headline feature for some models could be high refresh rate screens, delivering tech that has been available on many Android phones. The new phones are also expected to have smaller display notches and improved cameras.

“Upgrades rates peaked in 2021 on 5G, we expect upgrade rates to moderate but still drive high volumes in 2022,” J.P.Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee wrote in a note, according to Reuters, adding that he still expects a record year thanks to higher sales of the lower priced iPhone SE.

Last updated: September 7, 2021