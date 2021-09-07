Advertiser Disclosure
Apple Expected To Unveil New iPhones at Annual Event on Sept. 14

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Editorial use only, NO SALESMandatory Credit: Photo by BROOKS KRAFT/APPLE INC/HO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10952966i)Handout framegrab released by Apple showing Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing Greg 'Joz' Joswiak unveils the all-new iPhone 12 Pro during a special event at Apple Park.
BROOKS KRAFT / APPLE INC / HO / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock.com

Apple has just announced its annual event, which will stream on Sept. 14 on Apple’s website due to the pandemic, according to the media invitation posted to Twitter.

The event will take place at 10 a.m. PDT according to the invitation posted on Twitter by Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing Greg Joswiak, which read, “We’re California Streaming on September 14th. See you real soon.”

The company is set to launch four new iPhones, as well as Apple Watches with larger screens, Bloomberg reported. In addition, the company has also been working on revamped entry-level AirPods earbuds and new MacBook Pros. Apple releases Apple Watches on an annual basis and the AirPods are due for a revision since the last update was released in 2019, according to CNBC.

The Verge reports that this year’s new iPhones series is expected to be called the iPhone 13. They are reportedly in the same sizes as the iPhone 12, but a headline feature for some models could be high refresh rate screens, delivering tech that has been available on many Android phones. The new phones are also expected to have smaller display notches and improved cameras.

“Upgrades rates peaked in 2021 on 5G, we expect upgrade rates to moderate but still drive high volumes in 2022,” J.P.Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee wrote in a note, according to Reuters, adding that he still expects a record year thanks to higher sales of the lower priced iPhone SE.

Last updated: September 7, 2021

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a former full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

