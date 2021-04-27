Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Business

Apple Plans to Spend $430 Billion, Add 20,000 New US Jobs to Help With COVID Recovery

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

April 27, 2021
"Hong Kong, China - October 20, 2011: People in the Apple Store at International Finance Center, Central Hong Kong, opened on the September 24, 2011.
Nikada / Getty Images

If you’re looking for a company that is bullish on the prospects of the U.S. economy after the COVID-19 pandemic finally eases, look no further than Cupertino, California.

See: Intel Commits to $20 Billion Arizona Research and Production Facility
Find: States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving

On Monday, Cupertino-based Apple announced plans to spend more than $430 billion in the U.S. and add 20,000 new jobs over the next half-decade as it prepares to rev back up following the pandemic. Those plans include opening  a new campus in North Carolina’s Research Triangle, where it plans to add about 3,000 jobs.

Apple’s planned investment represents a 20% increase from its original five-year goal of $350 billion set in 2018, ABC News reported on Monday. The tech giant’s spending plans will cut a wide swath throughout the United States, including doing business with more than 9,000 U.S. suppliers and companies in every state. It also plans to invest in data centers and earmark funds for dozens of Apple TV+ productions across 20 states, according to a company press release reported by ABC News.

Apple is already the nation’s biggest U.S. taxpayer and a major employer with more than 2.7 million jobs nationwide, according to ABC News. It plans to rapidly expand staff and operations in California, Colorado, Massachusetts, New York, Texas and Washington.

More From Your Money
Sponsors of

See: The Best LGBTQ+-Friendly Companies That Are Hiring Now
Find: These 6 Fields Will Have Plenty of Job Opportunities in 2021 and Beyond

But North Carolina got the lion’s share of attention Monday. As CNBC reported, Apple will spend more than $1 billion on a new campus in Raleigh and add about 3,000 mostly high-paying jobs in software engineering and machine learning.

The North Carolina campus continues a recent trend that has seen Apple and other Big Tech companies expand beyond the Silicon Valley. Apple already has another $1 billion campus underway in Austin, Texas, which is expected to open next year, according to CNBC.

Meanwhile, Oracle said last year that it will move its headquarters to Austin, Google is spending $1 billion on a new campus in New York City and Amazon is building a second headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, where it plans to hire 25,000 people, CNBC reports.

More From GOBankingRates

More From Your Money
Sponsors of

About the Author

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte MagazineStreet & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, will be published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.

In Case You Missed It

  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Apple Plans to Spend $430 Billion, Add 20,000 New US Jobs to Help With COVID Recovery
Close popup livericher_png

We're here to help you Live Richer.

Sign up to receive our daily weekday newsletter with the latest finance and lifestyle content.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.