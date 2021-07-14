Apple Ramps Up iPhone Production In Anticipation of First Post-COVID Rollout
Apple is set to boost its iPhone production by 20% in anticipation of a massive wave of upgrades.
See: Microsoft Joins Apple As Second Publicly Traded US Company to Hit 2T Market Cap
Discover: Apple Pay Now Accepts Coinbase Debit Card
According to Bloomberg, the company has maintained a consistent level in recent years of approximately 75 million units for the initial run from a device’s launch through the end of the year, and has recently asked suppliers to build as many as 90 million next-generation iPhones this year.
“The upgraded forecast for 2021 would suggest the company anticipates its first iPhone launch since the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines will unlock additional demand. The next iPhones will be Apple’s second with 5G, a key enticement pushing users to upgrade,” according to Bloomberg.
More: The 6 Best Cellphone Plans of 2021: How To Save on Your Cell Bill
Related: Samsung Delivers Strong Q2 Profit Gains As Chip Shortage Hits OLED Smartphones and TVs
Another factor in the ramping up is to take advantage of Huawei Technologies Co.’s sanction-stricken smartphone business, Bloomberg adds.
The Chinese company was put on a blacklist known as the Entity List in 2019 which restricted its access to some American technology “on the basis of information that provided a reasonable basis to conclude that Huawei is engaged in activities that are contrary to U.S. national security or foreign policy interests” and its non-U.S. affiliates pose a significant risk of involvement in activities contrary to the national security of the United States, according to a statement from the Department of Commerce.
In addition, last year, Washington moved to cut Huawei off from key semiconductor supplies, Bloomberg reports.
Learn: Apple, Google and 8 More Big Companies Making Green by Going Green
Find: Fake Tesla, Apple, Amazon Stocks Are Trading on Blockchains
As of this morning, Apple’s stock was up 2.21%.
More From GOBankingRates
- Follow Along With 31 Days of Living Richer
- Read About the Best Small Businesses in Your State
- What It Means To Live a Truly Rich Life and How To Achieve It
- How To Keep Your Financial Planning On Track in 2021
Last updated: July 14, 2021