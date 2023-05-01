5 Companies That Always Profit During A Recession

Is a recession looming? In a recent survey by the National Association for Business Economics, 58% of economists predict a recession “sometime this year,” while 33% say it could hit as early as June 2023.

Whether you’re looking to change jobs to a more secure field or invest in a company with staying power, some companies and industries are better poised to thrive during a recession than others. Based on historic data from 2008, as well as post-pandemic research, experts at Insider Monkey analyzed the companies and industries most likely to weather a recession.

The Walt Disney Company

Media and family entertainment company Walt Disney Co. stock outperformed the S&P 500 by 8.8% in 2008. You may have heard that “sin” companies thrive during a recession. Walt Disney represents the ultimate in escapism for the whole family.

Plus, the company’s ability to pivot, such as emphasizing Disney+ during the pandemic when theme parks were closed, bodes well for its ability to weather any impending economic storms.

Netflix, Inc.

Like Disney, Netflix thrived during the 2008 and 2020 recessions. In 2008, Netflix stock outperformed the S&P 500 by more than 21%. The streaming industry is more crowded today, but Netflix remains a fan favorite with 231 million subscribers, according to Forbes.

Home Depot

With interest rates rising, more people are opting to fix up their current homes than to sell and buy a new place. If a recession hits this summer, we may see the rise of staycations again. That means people will be focusing on building backyard oasis’, decks, firepits, and outdoor kitchens, as well as getting the interior of their homes ready for hosting parties.

Home Depot outperformed the S&P 500 in 2008 and in 2020, and has increased its overall profit margin from 6% to 11% over the past decade.

T-Mobile

Just as Americans are unwilling to give up their streaming services even as they may cut spending in other areas, a smartphone remains a necessity in today’s world. We use our phones for work and play, and a solid connection is crucial.

That’s why T-Mobile makes the list of companies set to profit during a recession. T-Mobile is currently the second-largest wireless carrier, after AT&T. With T-Mobile acquiring Ryan Reynolds’ Mint Mobile in early 2023, T-Mobile could become the industry leader. In 2020, it outperformed the S&P 500 by more than 55%. In 2008, when many other tech companies took a hit, it outperformed the benchmark stock index by 14.8%.

Synopsys, Inc.

While the other companies on this list are household names, you may not have heard of Synopsys. But it’s possible you use products created with help from the company every day. A leader in application software for the design and testing of integrated circuits, the semiconductor chips used in everything from televisions to cars, Synopsys thrived in 2008 and 2020. During the pandemic, when manufacturers were struggling to create enough chips, Synopsys stock outperformed the S&P 500 by a whopping 70%.

