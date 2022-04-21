The Cost To Charter Paul Allen’s Megayacht ‘Octopus’ vs. What You Get

If you ever wanted to vacation on the 414-foot ice-class yacht formerly owned by the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, here’s your chance. The yacht, first launched in 2003, joined the Camper & Nicholsons charter fleet last year and will be available later this year for seven-day Antarctica tours. Just make sure you’ve set aside a substantial budget for the excursion.

The yacht is designed for adventure, with an onboard dive center, hyperbaric chamber and full medical suite so you can brave the elements and swim the ocean depths with the peace-of-mind that you are prepared for any contingency.

Guests will enjoy ski tours, scenic hikes, and whale-watching across Antarctica, connecting with local wildlife and aiding local scientists (if you choose) with conservation efforts, according to MSN.

There will also be plenty of time for relaxation and pampering on your cruise — and the amenities to do so. The mega-yacht includes a glass-bottomed aquarium, pool, gym, spa, and cinema.

Your choice of accommodations include a master suite, two VIP suites, seven double staterooms and three twin rooms, leaving plenty of space to enjoy the cruise with family and friends.

The price for all this luxury? A cool $2.2 million per week, which is where rates start.

