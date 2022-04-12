Costco COVID-19 and Senior Hours End This Week

If you’re a senior, first responder or healthcare worker who has grown accustomed to shopping at Costco prior to 10 a.m., you’ll need to rethink your schedule.

Throughout the pandemic, the warehouse club has opened an hour early, at 9 a.m., on Tuesdays and Thursdays in most locations for members age 60 and older, first responders and healthcare workers. Most warehouses open to the general public at 10 a.m. on weekdays. In Brooklyn and Westbury, N.Y., Culver City, Calif. and Honolulu, special operating hours began at 8 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

As of April 18, Costco will go back to its normal operating hours. You should find your local warehouse online to verify the hours, as they may vary by location. Costco suggests that if you don’t want to shop during regular business hours, you can order at Costco.com instead.

In a separate update, Costco announced that its stores nationwide will be closed for Easter on April 17.

