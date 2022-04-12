Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Business

Costco COVID-19 and Senior Hours End This Week

Dawn Allcot

By Dawn Allcot

April 17, 2020 - Halifax, Canada - Costco Wholesale warehouse store located in the Bayers Lake retail park.
shaunl / Getty Images

If you’re a senior, first responder or healthcare worker who has grown accustomed to shopping at Costco prior to 10 a.m., you’ll need to rethink your schedule.

See: Use Your Costco Membership To Save on Easter Gathering
Find: 5 Best Foods To Buy in Bulk at Costco This Spring

Throughout the pandemic, the warehouse club has opened an hour early, at 9 a.m., on Tuesdays and Thursdays in most locations for members age 60 and older, first responders and healthcare workers. Most warehouses open to the general public at 10 a.m. on weekdays. In Brooklyn and Westbury, N.Y., Culver City, Calif. and Honolulu, special operating hours began at 8 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

As of April 18, Costco will go back to its normal operating hours. You should find your local warehouse online to verify the hours, as they may vary by location. Costco suggests that if you don’t want to shop during regular business hours, you can order at Costco.com instead.

In a separate update, Costco announced that its stores nationwide will be closed for Easter on April 17.

https://www.gobankingrates.com/category/money/business/

About the Author

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

See Today's Best Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.