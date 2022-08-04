Dollar General Will Offer Fresh Produce in 10,000 Stores to Address Food Deserts, Starting in Arkansas

jetcityimage / Getty Images

On Aug. 2, Dollar General announced plans to increase fresh produce options at 10 of its locations in Little Rock, Arkansas, according to Talk Business & Politics. This news coincides with Dollar General’s recent strategy to place fresh produce in up to 10,000 of its stores over the next several years. Via this latest move, the discount retail chain estimates that it will address food deserts in the city — and increase access to healthy food options for 200,000 Little Rock residents.

Currently in Arkansas, every county is home to at least one USDA-defined food desert, according to the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement and as reported by Talk Business & Politics.

Dollar General entered into an operational partnership with Feeding America and made a $1 million donation to help provide access to fresh food in rural and underserved areas, Progressive Grocer reported. The chain currently offers fresh produce in more than 1,300 stores.

“At Dollar General, we are committed to investing in the well-being of the communities we call home,” said Jeff Owen, Dollar General’s chief operating officer, Talk Business & Politics reported. “We understand many Little Rock residents rely on DG to provide access to convenient, affordable, and nutritious foods. We are excited to invest and expand availability of fresh produce to the city as part of our ongoing commitment to increase access to healthier foods in towns across America.”

Here are the locations of the 10 Dollar General Little Rock stores in question:

4748 Springer Boulevard.

3124 West Roosevelt Road.

7501 Mablevale Cutoff Road.

15616 Alexander Road.

14600 Arch Street Pike.

3500 John Barrow Road.

12626 Lawson Road.

5023 Baseline Road.

4701 West 65 Street.

9125 Stagecoach Road.

According to Talk Business & Politics, these stores will offer the top 20 items typically sold in grocery stores and 80% of produce items carried by most grocery stores, including tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes and salad mixes. Stores will also carry milk and dairy products, bread, frozen and canned vegetables, canned fruits and grains.

