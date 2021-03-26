Dominion Sues Fox News for $1.6 Billion Over 2020 Election Coverage

Leonard Zhukovsky / Shutterstock.com

Dominion Voting Systems is continuing their legal battles over unfounded allegations of election fraud during the 2020 Presidential Election, with Fox News as their newest target. The Associated Press reports the voting machine manufacturer is suing the Fox Corporation brand for $1.6 billion for their reporting.

Find Out: How Much Is Former President Trump Still Costing Taxpayers?

Learn More: Just How Rich Are Donald Trump, President Biden and These Other Big Names?



Lawsuit Focused on Fox News Coverage On Dominion Machines

In their suit, Dominion alleges that Fox News’ coverage was knowingly misleading, creating a “false story of election fraud in order to serve its own commercial purposes.” As a result, the company says they have been severely injured in the process.

The use of Dominion’s equipment in battleground states like Georgia became a point of serious contention after president Joe Biden was declared the winner. In a phone call to the state’s election officials published by The Washington Post, then-president Donald Trump mentioned the machines by name, alleging that Dominion “took out machines” from Fulton County, where Atlanta sits.

Despite the rallying cry of a “stolen election” which ultimately led to the riot at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, there was never any evidence presented to prove that Dominion voting machines either switched votes for a single candidate, or otherwise interfered with the election. As a result, the company is seeking compensation for the damage done by the unfounded allegations.

More From Your Money

“The truth matters. Lies have consequences,” the lawsuit reads, according to the AP. “… If this case does not rise to the level of defamation by a broadcaster, then nothing does.”

In a statement to the AP, Fox News said their work “stands in the highest tradition of American journalism.” The company intends to fight what they called a “baseless lawsuit” in court.

Check Out: Biden Wants to Shut Down Credit Bureaus – What Would That Mean for You?

Read Next: How D.C. Turned Biden’s Team into Millionaires

Suit Against Fox News Latest in Long Line Against Trump Supporters

The lawsuit against Fox News is the latest move in a long list of legal actions against individuals who spread claims of election fraud against Dominion. Prior to the latest litigation, the voting system company began proceedings against several prominent individuals spreading the conspiracy theories, including MyPillow founder Mike Lindell and former New York mayor-turned-Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Dominion has also filed a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against Sidney Powell, a former lawyer on Donald Trump’s campaign team.

More From GOBankingRates