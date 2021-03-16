Advertiser Disclosure
‘Technoking’ Elon Musk Sells NFT about NFTs

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

March 16, 2021
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Britta Pedersen/AP/Shutterstock (11088658i)SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award, in Berlin, GermanyMusk, Berlin, Germany - 01 Dec 2020.
Britta Pedersen/AP/Shutterstock / Britta Pedersen/AP/Shutterstock

‘Technoking,’ the artist formerly known as Elon Musk, is going meta, selling one of his tweets on NFTs as an NFT. “I’m selling this song about NFT as a NFT,” the Tesla CEO tweeted. 

The NFT is on sale on the Valuables platform, where the highest bid as of today is from Sina Estavi, CEO of Bridge Oracle, for $1.1 million, according to Valuables. Estavi was also the highest bidder for  Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s NFT earlier this month.  Dorsey tweeted a link to the Valuables platform, where his first tweet from March 21, 2006, “just setting my twttr,” was up for bidding, according to his tweet.

Hey @elonmusk I made an offer to buy your tweet,” Estavi tweeted with a link to the Valuables platform, and his bid. 

NFTs have gained quick traction recently, and last week, auction house Christie’s sold the first digital NFT based artwork — a JPG by the digital artist Mike Winkelmann, known as Beeple —  for a whopping $69.34 million.

Following Musk’s tweet, Beeple tweeted back “I’ll give you $69m for it.” 

Earlier this week, Tesla filed a Securities and Exchange filing stating that “effective as of March 15, 2021, the titles of Elon Musk and [CFO] Zach Kirkhorn have changed to Technoking of Tesla and Master of Coin, respectively. Elon and Zach will also maintain their respective positions as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.”

Non-fungible tokens are digital assets that represent a wide range of unique tangible and intangible items, from collectible sports cards to virtual real estate and even digital sneakers, Coindesk explains. They are recorded on a blockchain, a distributed ledger that is immutable, verifiable and decentralized.

Valuables explains on its website that when buying a tweet, the tweet itself will continue to live on Twitter. “What you are purchasing is a digital certificate of the tweet, unique because it has been signed and verified by the creator. This autographed digital certificate will only be issued once on Valuables. It is signed using cryptography, and includes metadata of the original tweet like: when the tweet was posted, what the text contents are of the tweet, the timestamp of the tweet, and the digital signature from the creator’s crypto wallet address.”

