Get a COVID-19 Test Kit Delivered to Your Home On-Demand, Thanks to DoorDash

Simone Hogan / Shutterstock.com

In a sign of the times, DoorDash announced Monday that it will start delivering COVID testing kits.

See: White House Gives $10 Billion to Schools to Ramp Up COVID Testing and Reopen Safely

Find: IBM Says Its New COVID-19 Passport Is Your Ticket to Normal Life – But Some See Troubles in Privacy Paradise

The company said it had partnered with digital health companies Vault Health and Everlywell to deliver two COVID-19 home collection kits that received Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization via on-demand delivery.

“Amidst the pandemic, one of our priorities has been to make health and wellness essentials more accessible for customers,” said Anna Katherine Barnett-Hart, director of New Verticals at DoorDash, in a blog post on the company’s website. “We’re proud to partner with Vault Health and Everlywell to provide FDA Authorized COVID-19 PCR test collection kits on-demand to customers through our marketplace for the first time, offering the speed and reliability Americans need in these circumstances.”

The Vault Health COVID-19 Saliva Test Kit and Everlywell COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit DTC will be available for same-day delivery through the DoorDash marketplace app, the company said in a statement.

See: Funded by Apple, Nasal Swab Company COPAN Diagnostics Ships 15 Million COVID Sample Collection Kits

Find: Jobs That Didn’t Exist Before COVID

More From Your Money

In addition, both kits will be available in 12 DashMart locations across the U.S. including Baltimore, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Minneapolis and Phoenix, with more cities rolling out in the coming months.

Vault Health’s test kit sells for $119, while Everlywell’s test kit sells for $109, and both may be eligible for reimbursement with healthcare insurance, the company said in the blog post.

“As many as 30% of people skip doctor’s appointments because they don’t have a reliable way of getting there,” Dr. Marisa Cruz, head of Clinical Affairs at Everlywell and former senior medical advisor for Digital Health at the FDA, said in the blog post. “The fact that you can now get a kit delivered to your door in hours, quickly collect a sample and drop your kit in the mail, and then receive an accurate COVID-19 diagnosis and speak to a physician about next steps in as little as 24 hours later is a significant step forward for public health”.

More from GOBankingRates