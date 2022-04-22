Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Business

Ford Announces New Lincoln Star EV, Three More in the Lineup

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

knoxville, tn usa - february 25, 2012: Ford sign at Ford dealership in knoxville, tn usa.
fredrocko / Getty Images

Ford Motor announced it plans to launch four new electric vehicles (EVs) into its Lincoln lineup by 2026, as it “moves toward an electric future,” the company said in a press release.

See: How To Get Rich With a Normal Job
Find: Rising Gas Prices: The True Cost of Going Electric

More than half of Lincoln’s — the luxury automotive brand of Ford Motor Company — global volume is expected to be all-electric vehicles by mid-decade; the brand will deliver three new fully electric vehicles by 2025, adding a fourth by 2026, the company said. It also unveiled the new Lincoln Star Concept “revealing the brand’s vision for connected, electrified vehicles,” according to the release.

Bonus Offer: Find a Checking Account that Fits Your Lifestyle. $100 Bonus Offer for New Checking Account Customers.

“As Lincoln enters the next chapter in our transition to a zero-emissions future, the Lincoln Star Concept will lead the way for our portfolio of fully electric vehicles,” Joy Falotico, president of Lincoln, said in the release. “It is an excellent example of how we are redefining luxury for the next generation as we work to transform the vehicle into a third space – a true place of sanctuary – for our clients.”

Make Your Money Work Better for You

The company said that while Lincoln moves toward an electric future, it is equally focused on keeping its current portfolio fresh and introducing new clients to the brand. Lincoln reported its best annual global sales in 21 years, up 7% over 2021, the company said.

In March, Ford announced it was spinning off its EV unit, in an effort to “compete and win against both new EV competitors and established automakers,” the company said in an announcement at the time, as GOBankingRate previously reported.

Bonus Offer: Bank of America $100 Bonus Offer for new Online Checking Accounts. See page for details.

“We’re making great progress executing our Ford+ plan to grow and create value. Today we’re taking the next step. We’re creating two distinct, but strategically interdependent business units we’re calling Ford Blue & Ford Model e,” CEO Jim Farley tweeted on Wednesday, March 2.

CFRA Research has a “strong buy” opinion on Ford, according to an April 16 note, reflecting a view that Ford has turned the corner operationally and has tailwinds from a new CEO to a strong lineup of new vehicles.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

“Ford remains in the middle of a multiyear global restructuring, which should lower its operating costs and improve productivity,” CFRA equity analyst Garrett Nelson wrote in the note sent to GOBankingRates.

POLL: Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven?
Discover: The 6 Most Affordable Electric Vehicles

Nelson said that CFRA also considers Ford’s EV strategy the most prudent of the major U.S. automakers and it became the second best-selling U.S. EV manufacturer in 2021. CFRA has a 12-month price target of $25.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

See Today's Best Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.