May the Fourth Be With You: ‘Star Wars’ and More of George Lucas’ Highest-Grossing Films

It was “American Graffiti” in 1973 that put George Lucas on Hollywood’s map, but his later works sent him into the stratosphere. The mastermind behind the beloved “Star Wars” franchise, Lucas also brought Indiana Jones to life, making him the creator of two of greatest movie franchises ever to enter the galaxy. Lucas, who turns 78 on May 14, has enjoyed much success financially and creatively throughout his career.

Forbes lists Lucas’s net worth as $5.6 billion, much of which was gained when he sold Lucasfilm, the company he created in 1971, to Disney for $4.1 billion in stock and cash in 2012. Lucas has slowed down his work in the entertainment industry and devotes his time to his charitable foundation.

See some of the highest-grossing films — based on domestic lifetime gross — that catapulted Lucas into becoming one of the richest directors in cinema history.