Girl Scout Cookies Hit by Supply Chain Issues — How to Get the New Flavor, ‘Adventurefuls’

Whenever the Girl Scouts introduce a new cookie, it’s something to look forward to — a unique treat to enjoy alongside classics like Do-si-dos and Thin Mints. But supply chain issues could dull the excitement for this year’s new release. The “Adventurefuls” confection — with a brownie texture, caramel flavored crème topping, and hint of sea salt — has been experiencing shortages, The Washington Post reported.

One news report said that troops in the Washington, D.C., area were having trouble obtaining Adventurefuls. But nationwide news reports say the problem is even more widespread than the DMV metro area. And it’s not just limited to Adventurefuls, either.

On Feb. 17, 2022, Girl Scout troop leader Heather Merritt Gentry of Aspen Junior Troop 15014 told The Aspen Times, “What we have now is what we have to sell.” The Girls Scouts of Colorado had sent an email the day prior stating that they were removing the girl-delivery option from the Digital Cookie selling tool, to prevent Girl Scouts from accepting payment for cookies they do not have in stock.

The Adventurefuls shortage occurred due to pandemic-related labor issues at Little Brownie Bakers, one of just two bakers nationwide who produce the Adventurefuls and other cookies under the Girl Scout brand name.

The Girl Scouts of the United States of America told WaPo it was able to mitigate the shortage of Adventurefuls by sourcing the cookies from ABC Bakers, the other supplier of Girl Scout cookies.

In the D.C. region, however, Girl Scout leaders determined it wasn’t feasible to get a second shipment delivered and distributed to take advantage of in-person booth sales, which take place between Feb. 4 and March 13. Washington-area executive director Lidia Soto-Harmon cited a lack of volunteers to pick up the cookies and distribute to the troops.

However, other cookie varieties will still be available in most areas, according to reports. And if you’re dying to get your hands on that chocolate and caramel goodness? You have a few options.

If you prefer to support Girl Scouts you know, but your local troop has run out of Adventurefuls, you can find a friend from a different area with the rare cookies still in stock and ask them to ship. Or you can order online through the Girl Scouts’ website for home delivery. Be sure to select a troop in your area by entering your zip code in the “Find Cookies” box, because all Girl Scout funds stay with the local troop that sold the cookies.

