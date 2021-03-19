Google Invests in Office Space, Will Spend $7 Billion on Real Estate in 2021

Google leadership recently announced that employees would be returning to the offices by September 2021. Now the tech giant is getting ready for the return to work with $7 billion in real estate acquisitions in 2021, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced Thursday in a Google blog post titled, “Investing in America in 2021.”

The expansion will lead to the creation of at least 10,000 new full-time U.S. jobs, Pichai said. Not all of these jobs will be centered around Google’s and Alphabet’s home state of California, either, although the company will invest more than $1 billion in California offices and real estate.

Google will use some of the space to build out its cloud business with data center expansions across the country, including locations in Nebraska, Ohio, Texas and Nevada, as well as a new cloud engineering site in Durham, N.C. and the first U.S. Google Operations Center in Southaven, Miss., Pichai wrote in the announcement.

The company also plans to make room for increased hiring in cities like Atlanta and Chicago and in secondary markets including Texas and Mississippi, Pichai said.

The company will add office space and thousands of new roles in offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Washington, D.C. and New York. “This will help bring more jobs and investment to diverse communities as part of our previously announced racial equity commitments,” Pichai stated in the announcement.

He also wrote, “I believe a lasting economic recovery will come from local communities, and the people and small businesses that give them life.”

