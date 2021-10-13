Google Launches Security Initiative to Help Businesses Improve Cybersecurity in the Hybrid Workspace

Google announced the new Work Safer initiative at the virtual conference Next ’21, Google Cloud’s global digital experience. Work Safer seeks to protect organizations of all sizes from increasing cybersecurity threats in today’s hybrid work environment, according to a press release issued by Google. The program combines Google Workspace with other Google products, as well as solutions from CrowdStrike and Palo Alto Networks, to provide safe, seamless collaboration and communications for small businesses up to large organizations.

Google’s Work Safer offers best-in-class security for:

Email

Meetings

Messages

Documents

Additionally, Work Space offers Pixel phones with enterprise-level security for workers. The solution also includes a host of security features, including:

Google’s Titan Security Keys for account protection

reCAPTCHA Enterprise for website fraud protection

Chronicle for security analytics

Through CrowdStrike and Palo Alto Networks, the solution will offer endpoint protection and network protection so companies know they are protected at every level.

“As daily headlines attest, threats are increasing and vulnerabilities in older communication and collaboration systems continue to be exploited,” said Sunil Potti, vice president and general manager of Google Cloud Security. “Legacy productivity tools designed in the PC era were not architected for the new reality of real-time collaboration across a hybrid, highly-distributed and mobile-first workforce. With Work Safer, every small business, enterprise and public sector institution can have access to the cutting-edge security protections to make hybrid work safer.”

Migration services can help make it easy for organizations to deploy the new Work Safer solution without a disruption in their business.

Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, continues to rebound from last week’s sharp dip in its stock price. Alphabet lost more than 2% of its price last week but ended the week in the black. It’s the best-performing FAANG stock for the year, according to a report from CNBC.

Analysts at Piper Sandler last Friday placed Alphabet as a favored stock, saying it is “showing meaningful upside to the fundamental price objectives.”

Craig Johnson, Piper Sandler’s chief market technician, said that Alphabet has a “very nice price trend” and “great relative outperformance.” He cited the tech giant’s conversion to the cloud and emphasis on cloud services as a driver. The new Work Safer initiative, if successful, could mean even more good things for investors.

