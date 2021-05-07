Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Business

Google Loosens Remote Work Restrictions To Give Workers a Better Balance Between Work and Life

Dawn Allcot

By Dawn Allcot

May 7, 2021
Kitchener-Waterloo, On, Canada - October 17, 2020: Google office building in Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario on October 17, 2020.
JHVEPhoto / Getty Images

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced in a note on the Google blog this week that the company is reimagining its workplace to include 60% of workers on a hybrid model, with three days in the office and two days remote, 20% working remotely full-time and 20% working in new office locations.

See: Google Is Saving Over $1 Billion Thanks to Work from Home
Find: High-Paying Jobs at Apple, Facebook and Google That Don’t Require a Degree

The new policies address the changing workplace forced by the pandemic, but also seeks to help give Google’s 140,000+ workers a better balance between the needs of their job, homes, families and mental health.

For employees who switch locations or move remote, their compensation could be adjusted based on the new location, Google announced.

See: 40 Legit Companies That Will Pay You To Work From Home
Find: 10 Careers That Are Booming During the Pandemic

In addition to the new work-from-home policy, which is a loosening of the prior “three days in the office” restriction, according to LinkedIn News, Google workers will also be permitted to work four weeks per year from “a location other than their main office (with manager approval).” This could permit workers to enjoy the benefits of travel without taking vacation time, or to work from home while children are home during school vacations.

More From Your Money
Sponsors of

“The goal here is to give everyone more flexibility around summer and holiday travel,” Pichai said in the note.

Google will also introduce “focus hours,” where internal meetings will be limited to allow for “head-down” project development and deep work and “reset days” to help employees “recharge during the pandemic in 2021,” Pichai wrote.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.

In Case You Missed It

  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Google Loosens Remote Work Restrictions To Give Workers a Better Balance Between Work and Life
Close popup livericher_png

We're here to help you Live Richer.

Sign up to receive our daily weekday newsletter with the latest finance and lifestyle content.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.