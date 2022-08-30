Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Business

Honda and LG Energy Solutions Partner to Mass Produce EV Batteries In New US Plant

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Indianapolis - Circa May 2017: Honda Motor Co.
jetcityimage / Getty Images

Honda and LG Energy Solution announced a $4.4 billion joint venture to produce lithium-ion batteries in the U.S. to power Honda and Acura electric vehicle (EV) models for the North American market, per a press release from the companies.

Explore: Your Biggest Money Etiquette Questions Answered
See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts

The decision was based “on the shared belief that expanding local electric vehicle production and ensuring the timely supply of batteries would put them in the best position to target the rapidly-growing North American EV market,” the companies shared in the release.

Bonus Offer: Open a new Citi Priority Account by 1/9/23 and earn up to a $2,000 cash bonus after completing required activities.

Honda and LG will invest $4.4 billion to establish the new U.S. plant and aim to have an annual production capacity of approximately 40GWh. Construction of the plant is slated for early 2023, and mass production of advanced lithium-ion battery cells should start by the end of 2025.

“Honda is working toward our target to realize carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities the company is involved in by 2050,” Toshihiro Mibe, President, CEO and Representative Director of Honda Motor Co. “Aligned with our longstanding commitment to build products close to the customer, Honda is committed to the local procurement of EV batteries which is a critical component of EVs. This initiative in the U.S. with LGES, the leading global battery manufacturer, will be part of such a Honda approach.”

Make Your Money Work Better for You

In April, Honda announced that over the next 10 years, it would spend 5 trillion yen ($36 billion) in the area of electrification and software technologies to further accelerate its electrification, according to a press release at the time. In addition, the company said that it planned to launch 30 EV models globally by 2030 with a production volume of more than 2 million units annually.

Inflation Reduction Act: Why Isn’t My Car On The Clean Vehicle Credit List?
Learn: Inflation Reduction Act’s Climate Change Initiatives Subsidize Solar Panels, Electric Vehicles

As of now, where the plant will be built is unknown. However, there is speculation that Ohio may win the bid for the new factory. According to the Journal-News, Gov. Mike DeWine is in talks with Honda and LG. Honda already employs 15,000 Ohioans in multiple factories and warehouses across the state.

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

About the Author

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts of August 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.