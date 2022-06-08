Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Business

How Sam’s Club Driverless Shipments Could Pave Way for Major Economic Turning Point

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

"Folsom, California, USA - January 22, 2013: The club membership is very popular in America, Sams Club is one of the most popular like this one in Folsom California and on this winter day it is very busy as you can see with the shoppers at the door.
jmoor17 / Getty Images

Sam’s Club announced a partnership with autonomous truck company Gatik to deliver paper goods in the Dallas-Fort Worth region, Gatik said in a press release. The new technology could help address a slew of issues, including driver shortages and soaring gas prices.

See: 10 Things You Should Always Buy at Walmart
Find: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps

“Under the partnership, Gatik will automate part of the Georgia-Pacific-KBX on-road transportation network in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, delivering goods round the clock, 7 days a week across a network of 34 Sam’s Club locations,” according to the release.

Bonus Offer: Earn up to $1,500 by opening a Citi Priority Account with required activities.

Gatik said that by replacing traditional tractor trailers with autonomous box trucks, operations “will establish a more responsive and flexible logistics network, increasing the cadence of delivery runs and the flow of goods, while reducing logistics costs and enabling near real-time inventory fulfillment.”

The operations will start in July 2022.

“We are looking forward to testing this transformational technology to deliver Georgia-Pacific brands like Quilted Northern bath tissue and Dixie products to Sam’s Clubs,” Hayes Shimp, vice president of sales for Georgia-Pacific, was quoted as saying in the release. “Once proven, we believe autonomous deliveries will enable us to remove cost and complexity from the supply chain so that we can better serve Sam’s Club, and their members.”

Make Your Money Work Better for You

The Hill reports that over the past several years, there’s been an emergence of start-ups aiming to implement full-scale autonomous trucking operations, with pilot programs in Texas, Florida and Arizona.  

For example, Alphabet’s self-driving truck venture Waymo Via announced a partnership with truck fleet operator C.H. Robinson to deliver freight between Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston using autonomous trucks, according to The Hill.

And last November, Gatik announced a partnership with Walmart to operate “daily without a safety driver behind the wheel on its delivery route for Walmart in Bentonville, Arkansas, moving customer orders between a Walmart dark store and a Neighborhood Market in its fleet of multi-temperature autonomous box trucks,” according to a press release.

Bonus Offer: Find a Checking Account that Fits Your Lifestyle. $100 Bonus Offer for New Checking Account Customers.

“Gatik’s deployment with Walmart in the state represents the first time that an autonomous trucking company has removed the safety driver from a commercial delivery route on the middle mile anywhere in the world,” the company said at the time.

Gatik’s fully driverless operations, which began in August 2021, involve consistent delivery runs multiple times per day, seven days per week on public roads and “unlock the full advantages of autonomous delivery for Walmart’s customers: increased speed and responsiveness when fulfilling e-commerce orders, increased asset utilization and enhanced safety for all road users.”

Make Your Money Work Better for You

POLL: Do You Think the Baby Formula Shortage Will End Soon?
Discover: The 37 Mistakes We Make When Shopping at Costco, Amazon, Target and Walmart

Indeed, the new technology could help address a slew of issues, including driver shortages, soaring gas prices,  fewer accidents, traffic jams and less pollution, The Hill added. 

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts of May 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.