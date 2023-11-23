Jeff Bezos Worked His First Job at a Major Fast Food Chain — Here Are the Money Lessons He Learned

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos entered the working world as a teenager after accepting a job at a fast-food restaurant. At the age of 16, he spent a summer working at McDonald’s, an experience that laid the groundwork for his future success.

Bezos maximized his time at the restaurant, absorbing vital lessons about retail operations and customer service. Here are some of the lessons he learned from his time at McDonald’s.

Learning from the Fast-Food Environment

Bezos’s stint at McDonald’s was more than just a job; it was a first-hand education in efficiency and pace. The fast-food chain‘s reliance on automation and strict timing protocols offered him early insights into managing workflows, especially during peak rush hours. This experience, though seemingly simple, taught him the importance of maintaining efficiency under pressure.

“One of the great gifts I got from that job is that I can crack eggs with one hand,” Bezos said during an interview with Fast Company. “My favorite shift was Saturday morning. The first thing I would do is get a big bowl and crack 300 eggs into it. One thing that’s really fun about working at McDonald’s is getting really fast at all of this stuff. See how many eggs you can crack in a period of time and still not get any shell in them.”

Insights Into Customer Service

Working in such a fast-paced environment also gave Bezos a foundational understanding of customer service. Though he was mostly behind the scenes, the emphasis on quick, effective service at McDonald’s highlighted the challenges and importance of customer satisfaction – a principle that would later become a cornerstone of Amazon’s business ethos.

Inspiration from Other Entrepreneurs

Bezos is not alone in his journey from modest beginnings to monumental success. Other notable entrepreneurs, like Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran, also started their careers in the service industry. These experiences shaped their understanding of customer needs and the value of hard work, insights they carried into their entrepreneurial endeavors.

Bezos’ Advice: Embrace Every Opportunity

Reflecting on his early job experiences, Bezos advises young people to find value and lessons in every job, no matter how small it may seem. He believes that working jobs like those at McDonald’s can teach responsibility and provide learning opportunities distinct from academic education, proving vital in later life.

“You can learn responsibility in any job if you take it seriously,” Bezos told Fortune. “You learn a lot as a teenager working at McDonald’s. It’s different from what you learn in school. Don’t underestimate the value of that!”

The Lasting Impact of Early Experiences

The story of Bezos and other successful entrepreneurs underscores the importance of every job in shaping one’s career trajectory. The skills learned in customer service, in particular, prove invaluable for those venturing into their own businesses, emphasizing the critical role of customer satisfaction in any successful enterprise.

Staying True to One’s Roots

Despite his immense wealth and success, Bezos remains connected to his humble beginnings. Last year, he tweeted about his appreciation for the fast-food chain. In August 2022, he posted a picture of himself eating a McDonald’s meal.

Bezo’s public appreciation of a simple McDonald’s burger serves as a reminder that success does not mean forgetting one’s roots. It’s a testament to staying grounded and remembering the early experiences that shaped our paths.

