JetBlue To Launch a Hostile Takeover of Spirit Airlines

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

New York, USA - February 29, 2020: JetBlue Airbus A321-200 airplane at New York John F.
Lukas Wunderlich / Getty Images

Discount airline JetBlue will try to navigate its way around the usual buyout rules by launching a hostile bid to take over rival Spirit Airlines.

Spirit rejected an earlier takeover bid by JetBlue because it favored a different merger offer from Frontier Airlines, CNN reported. In response, JetBlue will try to persuade Spirit shareholders to accept an all-cash offer of $30 per share and reject the Frontier deal.

In a lengthy letter sent to Spirit shareholders on Monday, May 16, JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said Spirit’s board of directors “has failed to act” in their interests by refusing to engage constructively on JetBlue’s “clearly superior proposal” to acquire Spirit.

“JetBlue offers more value – a significant premium in cash – more certainty, and more benefits for all stakeholders,” Hayes wrote. “Frontier offers less value, more risk, no divestiture commitments, and no reverse break-up fee, despite more overlap on non-stop routes and their own regulatory challenges.”

JetBlue added that its $30-per-share cash deal represents a 60% premium to the value of the Frontier transaction as of May 13, 2022.

In early April, Spirit rejected a $33-a-share cash offer from JetBlue because it didn’t believe a JetBlue merger would get regulatory approval. Spirit went on to say that “given this substantial completion risk, we believe JetBlue’s economic offer is illusory.”

The Spirit board instead decided to stay with a cash-and-stock agreement it reached with Frontier in January. At the time, that deal was valued at $25.83 for each Spirit share, but Spirit’s stock price has since declined. It now trades near $19 after pushing higher in early trading Monday on the JetBlue news.

In a statement two weeks ago, Spirit said it believes merging with Frontier “will enable the combined ultra-low cost carrier business to achieve scale, improve operational reliability, have increased relevance to consumers, and do an even better job of delivering ultra-low fares to more consumers and competing more effectively against the Big Four carriers, as well as against JetBlue.”

While JetBlue and Spirit jockey for the hearts of shareholders, regulators and lawmakers have other ideas about any major airline mergers.

JetBlue is already battling an antitrust lawsuit by the U.S. Department of Justice that aims to nullify an alliance between JetBlue and American Airlines in the Northeast, The New York Times reported. One official referred to that deal as a “de facto merger.”

The proposed Spirit-Frontier deal has also been criticized by lawmakers such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont), who warn that the merger could lead to higher ticket prices and diminished customer service.

The NYT noted that a combined Frontier and Spirit would control more than 8% of the U.S. airline market, while a combined JetBlue and Spirit would control more than 10%.

About the Author

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.

