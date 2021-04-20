Johnson & Johnson Beats Estimates for First Quarter, Reports $100 Million in COVID Vaccine Sales

Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Johnson & Johnson, whose single-shot COVID vaccine has been put on hold, released its first-quarter earnings today, beating analysts’ expectations. The company also reported $100 million in sales of its COVID vaccine.

See: Should the COVID-19 Vaccine Be Required? Take Our Poll

Find: Johnson & Johnson Working On Next-Generation Vaccine Against Variants

The company reported first-quarter sales of $22.3 billion, a growth of 7.9%, beating analysts’ expectations of $22 billion, according to Seeking Alpha. Earnings per share increased 12.6% to $2.59, compared to Seeking Alpha’s estimate of $2.35.

The company also increased its 2021 full-year guidance for sales growth to 9.3%.

“Johnson & Johnson delivered a strong first-quarter performance led by the above market growth of our Pharmaceutical business and continued recovery in Medical Devices,” Alex Gorsky, chairman and CEO said in the earnings statement. “The ability to deliver these results while simultaneously advancing our robust pipeline of life enhancing medicines, products and solutions during these times is a testament to the strength and resilience of our business and the dedication of the 135,000 employees of Johnson & Johnson who strive every day to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity and make healthier communities for everyone, everywhere.”

More From Your Money

See: Vaccine Roll-Outs Are Expensive — But Not Vaccinating the World Would Cost $9 Trillion

Find: COVID-19 — This State Is Doing the Best Job at Vaccination

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control announced they were recommending a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine “out of an abundance of caution” following reports of blood clots, according to a joint statement.

The issues under review involve six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the J&J vaccine.

“In these cases, a type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) was seen in combination with low levels of blood platelets (thrombocytopenia). All six cases occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination,” according to the statement.

More From GOBankingRates