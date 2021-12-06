Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Business

Kohl’s Urged to Consider Sale and Separation from e-Commerce Side – Should You Sell Your Stock?

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

Plantation, Florida, USA - December 5, 2020: Kohl's, an American department store retail chain is the largest department store chain in the United States with 1,162 stores across 49 states.
JillianCain / Getty Images

News that an activist investor wants Kohl’s to consider either a sale or a separation of its e-commerce business might not put a smile on the faces of company executives, but Wall Street sure seems to like the idea.

See: The 11 Best Deals From Costco’s December Coupon Book
Find:The Best and Worst Deals at Costco

New York-based Hedge Fund Engine Capital LP, which owns about 1% of Kohl’s, said in a letter sent to the Kohl’s board on Sunday that the retailer should consider one of the two options to help boost the retailer’s struggling stock price.

“Given leadership’s failure to create value through operational excellence and strategic initiatives over long periods of time, it is time for the Board to accept the fact that the public market is not appreciating Kohl’s in its current form,” the letter said.

Ironically, the letter itself might have already given Kohl’s stock a lift, as its shares rose more than 2% in pre-market trading early Monday, according to Yahoo Finance.

In its letter, Engine Capital noted that since Michelle Gass took over as Kohl’s CEO in May 2018, the company’s total shareholder return is negative 10.5%, “and the stock has underperformed the S&P 500 by 90% and the Company’s peers by 19.1%.”

Make Your Money Work Better for You

As a result of this performance, Kohl’s “is currently trading at one of the lowest valuations in the public market,” the letter added.

Engine Capital also said that while Kohl’s current market cap is about $6.7 billion, its e-commerce business alone “could be conservatively valued at $12.4 billion or more” based on recent sales trends.

But while the letter made a lot of noise in the financial media, that doesn’t mean it will resonate with the people who run Kohl’s. As The Wall Street Journal reported, Gass seemed to push back against the idea of separating its e-commerce unit by saying the unit works in tandem with physical stores.

Meanwhile, Kohl’s has worked to appease investors by reinstating its dividend earlier this year and increasing its share repurchases. The retailer also continues to spend money to boost its brand. It is investing in a new partnership with Sephora as well as another e-commerce fulfillment center and is also up-fitting more than half of its 1,000-plus stores. Last month Kohl’s beat fiscal third-quarter earnings views and raised its full-year guidance.

See: Which Stores and Services Are Offering Holiday Options for Delivery?
Find: 25 Senior Discounts To Help Stretch the Holiday Budget

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Investors thinking about selling Kohl’s shares might want to reconsider, at least for now.

As of early Monday, the 21 analysts who cover the stock have an average rating of 2.4 – about halfway between “hold” and “buy.” Five analysts rate it a “strong buy,” two rate it a “buy,” 10 rate it a “hold,” and four rate it “underperform.” None have a “sell” rating on the stock.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.